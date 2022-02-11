5 Tips for Any Artist Looking to Release New Music

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

With thousands of new songs released every day, it can be challenging for any upcoming musician to break through the constant noise and congestion in the music industry. This task can be even more challenging without the support of a major label or a big budget to put behind one’s release.

Oftentimes artists spend their money on producing their sound but invest little to no capital into their releases. Doing so lessens their chance of breaking through the mold and building an honest career in entertainment.

My experience marketing some of today’s biggest artists has allowed me to see what works through trial and error. I’ve put together some helpful tips and checkpoints every artist, regardless of status, should be thinking about before dropping any more music. Here are my five tips to help you release your next project:

1. Take your time to produce a solid product/song.

All too often artists are so eager to release their new music that they don’t take the necessary steps to make sure they have a successful release. It’s important to take time with every release to make sure it’s the best it can possibly be, especially when it comes to the actual product. There is no point in rushing an unfinished track and putting a budget behind it if it’s not a finished product. If that means going to the studio multiple times to make a release perfect, then do so.

Think about this from a consumer’s perspective. If you are running an ad on a song that isn’t finished, the ad probably won’t convert in generating the type of results you are hoping for. But if you have a great-sounding product and accurately position your ad to reach your target audience, you will have much better results during the marketing of your new release.

2. Get your paperwork right.

After you’ve carefully put together your track and are ready to release the finished product to the masses, it’s important to take the time to make sure everything is set in place from a logistical standpoint.

Focus on making sure the legal components are accurately handled during your release. Taking steps to obtain a lease or full rights to the beat you are using and clearing any samples or audio used in the production of your track is vital. This will prevent any headaches later and ensure a successful release of your track.

Every artist should also take the time to register with a performing rights organization, like ASCAP or BMI, which will help with the overall legal processes of your release. Registering with an organization like this will also ensure you are paid every penny your music earns from purchases, streams or whatever other royalty payments you may be owed.

Make sure you have your paperwork handy in case you need it at any point in the future.

3. Release your music everywhere.

You don’t need a record label to release your music on major streaming platforms. There are many different options when it comes to distributing your music. The decentralization of the music has spurred an influx of different independent distributors. You’ve probably heard of names like DistroKid, CD Baby, TuneCore, United Masters, among others. Each of these platforms offers its own prices, unique services and opportunities for upcoming artists.

It’s important to review the many options available and pick one that best suits your needs as an artist and creator.

As an artist, you need to be able to get your music heard on as many different platforms as possible. Consumers are subscribed to many different music platforms, and they need to be able to find your song on whatever platform they use to consume music on a daily basis. You will want your song to be everywhere so every potential fan can discover it.

4. Stay active on social media leading up to the release.

It’s important to be active across social media platforms before you release new music. You need to let people know what is coming up and give them a reason to be excited about whatever you are releasing.

Taking the time to create content for your audience, like promo clips and previews of your music, is important in this step. Doing so creates buzz around your release and will prepare your audience to check it out when you do finally give them the go-ahead.

TikTok is a great platform to utilize for finding new fans and gaining exposure as an artist. Many of today’s biggest stars are active on the platform because of its benefits for worldwide exposure. Posting short snippets or trendy videos can help an audio gain listens in a short amount of time.

5. Come up with a marketing plan and budget.

Yes, there are some cases where an artist will get lucky and go viral with little to no promo, but doing so still requires some type of prior audience. Yes, it’s normal to put money into a song. Having a budget behind your song ensures that your release will get the proper exposure it deserves.

When thinking about investing money, it’s important to look at options available to you. You can either develop a DIY plan or outsource your marketing completely to a firm of your choice that you trust. Taking the time to build a solid relationship with some of the music industry’s movers and shakers will be key in this step of the release process. Based on my experience, a normal marketing campaign usually lasts between 30 days to 180 days and has the key components of digital ads, streaming promotion/playlisting, press releases and social media promotion mixed within the overall marketing plan and budget.

Final Thoughts

Finding your way as an artist can be very tough, especially with how overcrowded the music industry is today. Carefully following the steps above will help you succeed on your journey and allow you to sit back and calmly watch how your audience reacts to your new music.