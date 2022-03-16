Cannabis 2022 Trends: The Rise of Video Marketing

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

Take a moment to scroll through your social media feed. You’ll notice that compared to five or 10 years ago, you’re seeing more and more videos gaining traction.

The entrance of TikTok on the social media scene has led to an explosion in video content that we’ve never seen before. Coupled with the pandemic-driven changes in consumer behavior, the rise of video marketing is transforming cannabis brands’ approach to their marketing efforts — and it’s a change that’s here to stay.

The Rise of Video Marketing

The pandemic has overwhelmingly increased the number of online videos people watch. With the rise of platforms and features like TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and more, video is officially a larger part of the marketing mix.

TikTok, in particular, has helped change the way people post online. From sharing mental health struggles, new parenthood stories, toddler meltdowns or even bread recipes, social media went from a highlight reel to full behind-the-scenes.

We saw this big shift where people began to share more raw stories about their personal life and experiences at a time when we were all isolated from one another. As a result, the dramatic growth of video content became rooted in one thing: authenticity.

Curated content, like the aesthetic Instagram feed, has become a thing of the past and is now replaced with vertical video, short-form video, vlog-style videos and so on. On top of all this, dispensaries in certain parts of the country became “essential” businesses. Adult-use sales soared during the lockdowns as people navigated the uncertainty of it all.

So, what does this mean for cannabis brands?

Three Reasons Video Is a Valuable Marketing Tool

The benefits of using video in your marketing initiatives go beyond responding to trends. Video has always been a valuable tool for marketers, and here are three reasons why video is an essential marketing tool:

1. Improves Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

One of the factors that contributes to search engine ranking is the amount of time a visitor spends on your page, also known as the “dwell time.” Adding videos increases the dwell time naturally and also comes with other benefits, such as increased backlinks.

Using video on your website, YouTube and other social media platforms strengthens your online authority and, therefore, improves your SEO.

2. Strengthens Brand Loyalty

There’s no doubt about it: Video makes you stand out to your customers and speak to them in a personable way. This lets you create an emotional connection with consumers (which also increases engagement).

Using video in your marketing is the difference between a brand with a lot of followers but zero engagement and a brand that has a loyal customer base that comes back for more.

3. Increases Conversion

If you put your video on YouTube and social media as well as on your website, your visibility and opportunity to show up in front of your customers increase dramatically.

This automatically puts your brand at an advantage and increases your conversion rates compared to other static content. In fact, research shows that 86 percent of businesses are using video as a marketing resource in 2022.

How to Get Started with Cannabis Video Marketing

Cannabis brands can take their marketing to the next level with video. From in-store experience to online presence, video can add a level of character and sensory experience to your brand. As with all tactics, video marketing takes thoughtful pre-planning and a focused approach. Here’s how to get started:

1. Set Goals

Why are you hopping on the video train? Are you using it to increase followers on social media, warm up leads and gain more sales or something else? Set goals for your cannabis video marketing efforts so you can better track your progress.

Friendly reminder: Your goal can be simply to experiment with this new form of marketing.

2. Figure Out Your Needs

The key to using video well is to tailor your video to each platform. Whether that’s utilizing video assets in-store to amplify the experience or sharing it on social media to engage with your customers, you’ll want to figure out the length, dimensions, file size, thumbnail and equipment requirements for each video you produce.

3. Brainstorm Topics

Now, for the bread and butter. Based on your goal and your needs, brainstorm content ideas for your customers. Make sure you are adding value in some way and working toward your goals with every topic. This can include:

• Educational videos (e.g., how-to videos, product tutorials, etc.)

• Customer testimonials

• Live videos, trainings and workshops (e.g., dispensary or grow facility tours, etc.)

• Behind-the-scenes

• Team interviews

• Product videos

Find out which formats work for you and engage your customers.

4. Experiment, Measure and Repeat

Finally, have fun with it. With video becoming a bigger player in the marketing toolbox, experimenting with innovative deliveries is key to establishing authority in a unique way. Measure your results and repeat your successes until you have a well-oiled video marketing machine selling for you in the background.

Video in 2022 and Beyond

Pandemic or not, video is a trend that brands can leverage to create loyalty amongst their customers and achieve a competitive edge over other players in the industry.

The best way to get involved will be to jump right in and test what works for your brand without taking it too seriously. Relatable, personal and authentic video content will remain relevant for engagement this year and beyond, because video marketing is here to stay.