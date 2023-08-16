The Crowd Takes the Stage: Tech Trends in Entertainment

Close your eyes and picture the puppet masters of live entertainment. I bet you’re imagining corporate gargoyles in glass towers, not Joe/Jane Fan in the nosebleed seats. But what if we gave those gargoyles a run for their money?

There’s a seismic shift rumbling in the belly of live entertainment. It’s a shift towards a more fan-centric, immersive, and diverse experience. The industry, long dominated by corporate giants and their love affair with the status quo, is ripe for a revolution. But the big industry leaders, they’re too busy counting their profits to notice the ground shaking beneath them.

For decades, the entertainment industry has been a monotonous merry-go-round, with creativity often shoved in the backseat while profit margins ride shotgun. But the merry-go-round is starting to creak. Several key trends are beginning to grease the wheels of a new era in live entertainment.

Immersion

First up is the rising popularity of immersive experiences. These days, “immersive” often seems to just mean oversized projections on all the walls in a room. But a truly immersive experience involves more than just a sensory overload.

Artists like BTS and Taylor Swift are integrating show experiences into wearable tech, allowing fans to become part of the spectacle and transforming them from passive observers to active participants. It’s not just a concert, it’s a collaboration. This trend is not just a flash in the pan. It’s a sign of a broader shift towards more interactive and participatory forms of entertainment, a trend that’s only going to grow as technology continues to evolve.

AR and VR

Next is the integration of augmented and virtual reality into entertainment experiences. These technologies, once the awkward teenagers of the tech world, are starting to find their groove. They’re offering a new playground for creative expression and audience interaction.

Imagine stepping into a Salvador Dali painting, only with fewer melting clocks and more pop stars. The potential of these technologies is enormous. They can transport audiences to new worlds, create immersive experiences that transcend the physical limitations of traditional venues, and open up new possibilities for storytelling and performance.

Immersive entertainment isn’t just for concerts, though; it’s electrifying other areas of live entertainment, too. The Royal Shakespeare Company, for instance, used mixed reality to blur the line between stage and audience in The Seven Ages of Man. The McKittrick Hotel in New York City is hosting multiple immersive theatrical productions, while shows like Going Up in Montreal have redefined audience participation, allowing guests to explore and interact with the performance environment. These examples highlight the industry’s shift towards making fans active participants, not just spectators.

Democratization

Perhaps the least easily observed but most significant trend is the democratization of entertainment. For too long, a handful of corporations have played puppet masters. But the puppets are cutting their strings. The underdogs, the independent creators and producers, are starting to bark louder and, despite the odds, are pioneering a more diverse and vibrant entertainment landscape.

This democratization is not just about giving more people a voice in the entertainment industry; it’s about challenging the status quo and pushing for a more inclusive, diverse and equitable entertainment landscape.

Ushering in the New Era

So, what can industry leaders do to facilitate this fan-driven disruption? Embrace change. Embrace new technologies, nurture innovation, and above all, listen to the audience. Adapt, learn the lingo and maybe even eat lunch with the band geeks. This is not just about keeping up with the latest trends. It's about recognizing the value of fan input and leveraging it to create better, more engaging and more inclusive entertainment experiences.

The march towards this revolution may be slow and fraught with challenges. It’s a David vs Goliath scenario. But remember, David had a slingshot and a rock, and Goliath had a pretty nasty fall. The underdogs in this story are the independent creators and producers, the ones who are willing to take risks and push boundaries, not for the sake of profits, but for the love of entertainment and the desire to make a difference.

And in this future, fans aren’t just spectators. They’re the stars of the show. Imagine being invited to crash the stage at a rock concert, but without the risk of a security guard tackle. This is not just a fanciful dream. It’s a vision of a future where fans are not just passive consumers of entertainment, but active participants and co-creators.

Make It Happen

By focusing on these emerging trends and taking proactive steps, we can create a live entertainment scene that's affordable, accessible and genuinely reflective of the diverse communities it serves. We're not just hosting a house party; we're curating unforgettable experiences.

To the independent creators and producers out there, stay the course. Take the risks. Not for the profits, but for the changes you can make happen in the industry. You’re not just creating entertainment, you’re shaping the future.

Remember, without fans, there’s no show. It’s time we took our place center stage. It’s time we grabbed the steering wheel. With a little fan power, we might just transform the live entertainment fan experience from a forgettable rerun to a season finale cliffhanger. Curtain up, let the rebellion begin! And don’t worry, there won’t be any actual fighting. After all, this is a revolution, not a mosh pit.