When it comes to Black History Month, this piece shares a white artist’s longtime aspiration for wanting to be cool and their owing a debt of gratitude to the birth of its origin, jazz.

The concept of “cool” has been a prevailing force in art and fashion since the 1950s. From its emergence in the African-American jazz scene to its influence on international fashion trends, the idea of “cool” has transcended time and culture. To understand what cool is, this article will examine its historical context and relevance in art and fashion, and discuss where the idea is heading in the future.

“Cool” began as an expression of African-American jazz music and culture. In the 1950s, jazz was seen as edgy and rebellious, and Black musicians began to create their own styles which reflected their unique cultural identity.Jazz was considered to be cool because it had an energetic and powerful sound that was different from traditional music. This cool style then spread internationally, influencing fashion and art across the world.

In art and fashion, the concept of cool has become a major source of creativity and innovation. Designers and artists throughout history have used the idea of cool as a way to challenge the status quo and push boundaries. For example, in the 1960s, designers such as Yves Saint Laurent and Jean-Paul Gaultier created revolutionary styles by blending traditional European silhouettes with African-American jazz influences. These designs helped revolutionize the fashion industry, propelling the industry forward and inspiring future generations of designers.

As well as being a source of creativity and expression, cool has also been embraced as a lifestyle and attitude. It has become synonymous with self-expression and individualism, inspiring people to dress and act in a way that is unique to them. This has led to the birth of subcultures such as hip hop, punk and grunge in music or, for me, graffiti artists like Banksey or Shepard Fierry's obey giant, which have all embraced the notion of cool and used it as a tool for self-reflection, political commentary and cultural expression.

Looking into the future, cool is likely to remain a key influence on both fashion and art. As global cultures continue to blend, the concept of cool is likely to become even more diverse, varied and even technical. This could result in the emergence of new subcultures and the introduction of new styles that blend the best of many worlds.

Additionally, there is likely to be a greater focus on sustainability and ethical production in the industry, creating stylish fashion that is kinder to the environment such as digital wearables bought as NFTs that take into account the effects of climate change. Cool has been a major force in art and fashion from its inception in the African-American jazz scene, and it has since become a huge source of creativity and an innovator for the expression of individuality.

Looking ahead, cool is likely to remain a major influence on art and fashion, while also evolving to reflect the changing culture and environmental climate needs that especially affect Black and brown people. Cool has a part in changing the world and making it a better place for all of us.