The Art of Good Business Karma

As difficult as it is to be a business owner, there are so many concerns that suffocate us on a daily basis. Ultimately, we want to do whatever we can to make sure that our business survives to see another day, another year and another decade.

I am a deep thinker, but I have learned that sometimes it is those surface thoughts that make the most sense. I often cram my mind with questions about how I can make my business better. Today, I asked myself: Is there such a thing as good business karma? Can a business bring good or bad karma to its organization? As a leader in my business, I wanted to pose this question to other leaders — and so I wrote this article with hopes that it may help you all, particularly small businesses.

Will you get back what you put into other businesses? Maybe you heard that there is a new local business, which you patronized in the spirit of support. If you opened your business door tomorrow, do you think that same business would come out to support you? What if they never did — would you feel some type of way? Would you stop going into that business?

Only you can answer these questions, but you aren’t alone in your pursuit. I too have faced the cutthroat circle of business. I call it cutthroat because that’s how your throat feels like after discussing distraught concerns with yourself — mental warring concerns like, “How dare they not come into my business and support me when I just came into theirs yesterday and spent a couple of hundred bucks.”

Small businesses pop up daily, and most of these businesses just want support from the community surrounding them — that includes other businesses. I have supported many businesses in my city of Milwaukee, and I witnessed no reciprocity with my business. I got angry and discouraged, but I still believe in good business karma, so I continue to support them. One piece of advice that I have for my readers and fellow business owners is to be the change you want to see. Even if you don’t like the product, sometimes it’s the support that matters the most. So, just buy it for support.

“But why is this important?” someone may ask. In my daring opinion, I believe in karma, whether it be good or bad. What you put out in the universe you should expect to get back. So, attaching that belief to business is something that I do. Owning a business can be tough: the daily operations, the payrolls and the sink-or-swim worries. I know these things all too well, but I have a philosophy that I would love for those in the business world to try. This would include the following:

1. Find one local small business a week to just go in and support.

2. Network with the owner (exchange information).

3. Buy something that the business is selling with a cheerful heart.

4. Look for nothing in return.

I am a church boy, and growing up, I was always taught about charity. Giving my one-tenth to the church was a way of giving back to God, and as a cheerful giver, I have witnessed many blessings.

In business, if we can learn to support other small businesses — even if our business is not doing well — we can reap the blessings and successes of our own. You can never know who you are entertaining; they could be that donation that your business needs to get that new building. The world needs to learn to treat one another and love one another in a reciprocity rhythm.

I wrote this article to inspire others to become less selfish and more selfless. Attaching these concepts to business could result in good business karma. Sending out peace, love and positive vibes to all.