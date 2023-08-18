How Tech, Sustainability and Accessibility are Forever Changing In-Person Sporting Events

As Americans, many of us love our sporting events. While it may be more budget-friendly to watch the games from the comfort of our couch, many of us are spending time, money and energy to physically go and see sporting events in person. This love of sports is evident through its continued growth in attendee numbers and revenue. According to Statista, in 2023, sports event revenue is expected to reach $15.42 billion in the U.S., and is expected to reach $18.36 billion by 2027 — a projected annual growth of 4.46%.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an enormous impact on the sporting event industry, bringing all in-person games to a standstill for nearly two years. As we head into the second half of 2023, we are seeing a stronger-than-ever return to in-person events. According to Morning Consult, at the height of the pandemic, in June 2020, only about 20% of Americans surveyed felt comfortable attending a sporting event. By May 2023, that number was up to 62% among the general public and 72% among avid sports fans. And they are showing up — according to Sports Business Journal, this year, the attendance at NFL games reached a six-year high.

As fans continue to flock to stadiums and venues, event managers must be ready to adapt and address the cultural and technological (yes, AI!) changes coming. For my fellow event managers and avid sporting fans, here are the trends I expect to evolve for 2023 and beyond:

Sustainability is a priority: When it comes to sporting events, especially global ones, there are large environmental costs from transportation to excessive waste. We have already seen large sporting events, such as the European Championships Munich 2022 prioritize sustainability by creating six core environmental goals, recycling/reusing temporary sporting facilities and aiming for the highest possible recycling rate. As climate change continues to gain global attention, we will only see this trend continue to grow. For the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the city and event organizers plan to ban single-use plastic, according to Reuters. Instead, sponsor Coca-Cola will dispense its drinks via reusable glass bottles and soda fountains.

AI transforms the fan experience: We couldn’t have a list of predictions for the future without including AI. This sometimes controversial technology is having a major impact on almost every area of our society and the live sporting experience is no exception. From predicting key moments in sporting events to increasing sports betting, AI is making live sporting events more entertaining with higher fan engagement and it looks like it’s here to stay. Recently, the NBA announced a partnership with Microsoft to create customized content for fans using AI, so that no matter where they are watching, they feel connected. One of the AI features includes automatically selecting how the game is presented, such as the camera angle or language and can also present statistics. Globally, the Dutch Government has even used AI to “address fan safety and discrimination by staging pilots with three top-flight Eredivisie clubs” at live sporting events. As this technology continues to evolve, AI will also be able to improve congestion, security and logistics.

Accessibility features reach new heights: Event managers must always pay close attention to regulations, such as local and sports governing bodies’ regulations, and in the U.S., the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition to the physical features including ramps, accessible entrances and bathrooms, and wide elevators, just to name a few, technology will undoubtedly have an impact on universal accessibility. One example was the FIFA World Cup’s accessible ticket optioning. The categories included options for wheelchair users as well as attendees who need a sensory room. Additional services included audio-descriptive commentary. Creating events both intellectually and physically accessible has not been historically achieved or even realized in regular events, except in events, such as the Special Olympics. Using technology to bridge the gap and create inclusive events will be at the forefront of event managers’ minds.

Women's sports gain more fans than ever: Title IX passed just over 50 years ago, and finally, women's sports are catching up in terms of viewership and attention. According to a report by Samba TV, women's sports have seen a huge increase in TV viewership with a massive uptick in 2022, particularly for the WNBA, National Women's Soccer League and the women's NCAA tournament.

For further proof, just look at the record-setting 2023 Women’s World Cup with its groundbreaking attendance. The Matilda team’s quarter-final win against France smashed records for the most-watched sporting event in Australia in 18 years, according to NPR. And in-person attendance at the games has also been thriving; according to FIFA and reported by ABC News, the average crowd has been 28,900, which is 7,000 greater than the 2019 edition in France and 4,000 greater than the average at the eight previous Women’s World Cups. As viewership and attendance increase, advertisers and investors will make note, only supporting the growth of this segment.

As technology continues to develop, fans and event managers have a variety of tools at their fingertips to address challenges from climate change to increased inclusivity. Regardless of the developments being made, it is our human responsibility to ensure we are using these tools to enhance the experience and create better events.