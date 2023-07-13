Taking Music to the Top: How Community Building Can Amplify Your Brand

Most marketers have heard the term “community building” at some point in the recent past. It’s not just a trend; it’s a revolution that’s taking over multiple industries and for good reason. Community building is all about creating a space where people feel connected, engaged and part of something bigger than themselves. It’s a powerful tool that works because it taps into our inherent need to belong and share experiences. This strategy is particularly beneficial in the music industry, because it offers a genuine human touch in a world that’s becoming increasingly digital and impersonal.

Captivating Music Communities

The music industry is no stranger to the power of community building. Take, for instance, the “Swifties” of Taylor Swift, the “Beyhive” of Beyoncé or the “Beliebers” of Justin Bieber. These aren’t just fan bases; they’re communities. These artists have harnessed the power of community building to captivate their fans and create a deeper connection with them, resulting in a loyal following that not only listens to their music but also advocates for them.

Spotify, too, uses community building successfully in its music industry marketing. The company offers playlists and features that allow users to discover new music and connect with other fans. Initiatives like the “Spotify Fans First” program provide exclusive experiences to the most dedicated listeners. Then there’s the band BTS, which has built a global community of fans, known as the “ARMY,” through its active engagement on social media and fan events.

Making a Marketing Connection

Community building can be a powerful tool for marketing in the music industry. In the past, marketing was often a one-way street. Performers would broadcast their messages and hope they resonated with their target audience. Today, social media and digital platforms make it possible for bands to engage with their audience in more meaningful and interactive ways. Enter community building, which enables your audience to connect — not just with your brand, but also with each other.

By fostering a sense of belonging and creating cohesion around shared interests and values, this approach taps into our need to connect and fit in. It’s not just about selling a product or a service; it’s about creating an experience and a sense of identity that the audience wants to be a part of.

The data supports this, too. According to a CMX and Leader Networks study, communities drive a 68% increase in customer retention and a 70% improvement in customer satisfaction. Moreover, 77% of the companies surveyed believe community building improved brand recognition.

Harnessing the Community Concept

Harnessing community building in the music industry doesn’t have to be daunting. Some ways to do it include:

• Creating music forums and discussion boards that provide a space for your fans to connect, discuss favorite pieces and discover new music. These can be a goldmine for artists looking to engage with an audience on a deeper level. By participating in these forums, you can gain valuable insights into what your fans are talking about, what they value and how you can better serve them.

• Engaging with local music scenes that are often tight-knit and passionate about supporting local talent. By connecting with these communities through local gigs, participating in local events or collaborating with other artists, you can build a loyal fan base that can support you into the future.

• Collaborating with other entertainers to tap into their audiences, expand your reach and build a community among different groups of fans. Digital showcases and virtual concerts provide a unique opportunity to connect with fans from all over the world. The fans experience live music from their homes and connect globally with other fans.

Music education and mentorship also play a crucial role in community building. By offering educational resources and mentorship programs, you can empower your fans and foster a sense of community. This is something that Logan Crowell, Founder and President of HOME, Helping Our Music Evolve, emphasizes. He suggests offering educational resources, workshops and mentorship programs to empower community members and help them become the best version of themselves.

Spreading the Word

To generate interest in your community, you must be transparent about your goals and initiatives. Use the social media platforms your audience frequents to share updates, promote events and engage with your community. However, it's not just about broadcasting your message. It's also about listening to the members, responding to comments, and participating in conversations to build a robust and engaged community that can support you and your music. Update your membership regularly on your progress. Whether it's through newsletters, blog posts or social media updates, keeping your community informed is critical to maintaining their engagement and support.

Envisaging a Vital Future

Looking ahead, I believe community building will continue to play a vital role in digital advertising in the music industry. As technology evolves and new platforms emerge, artists will have more opportunities to connect with their fans and build vibrant, engaged communities. But no matter how the industry changes, one thing remains constant: the power of music to bring people together.

So, whether you’re an established entertainer or just starting out, embrace the power of community building to reach more people and enrich your journey as an artist. After all, music is meant to be shared, and what better way to share it than with a community of fans who love and support your work?