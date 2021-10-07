Why the Rise of Streaming Media Networks Signals the Landscape Is Changing

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

Traditional media like NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and BBC News have set the stage for a new media diet, comprising both traditional and newer streaming networks. Many consumers no longer have the attention span for full-length segments, looking for new, immersive ways to embrace and absorb content, and in this case, through social media and streaming — all without paying for cable services.

This article explores how major media networks worldwide have embraced the new streaming and social media culture to provide consumers with real-time news and entertainment.

1. Cheddar TV

From my perspective, there’s a strong argument to be made that Cheddar TV is one of the leaders of streaming, because of its ability to put a fresh spin on coverage, often reporting from the New York Stock Exchange floor. The station exemplifies corporate women empowerment with anchors like Jill Wagner, Kristen Scholer and Alyssa Julya Smith.

Over the years, Cheddar has grown from a strictly streaming service to being available on many different traditional TV channels and more nuanced platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

With Cheddar, viewers can expect fun, informative news covering topics such as the “metaverse” with Cathy Hackl, to hearing about Afghanistan from a political pundit who won’t be putting it one side or the other but instead, will be bipartisan.

2. NBCLX

Launched in 2020 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, NBCLX is a streaming service available on the Peacock app, which made its debut prior to the release of the Peacock platform itself.

Standing out from its competitors, NBCLX distributes each broadcast to every NBC affiliate, making every story “local” and driving high traffic to affiliates everywhere. It has continued to serve as a quality feeder of underlying breaking news, with the service’s content created initially through the NBC website to then be sent out to all platforms.

We are witnessing a vibrant evolution from powerhouse anchors like Tabitha Lipkin, Jobeth Devera, Ashley Holt and Clark Fouraker, which is crucial in driving engagement toward content focused primarily on the millennial and Gen Z demographics.

NBCLX offers a fresh new stream of content, with women-led programming consisting of sports, lifestyle and breaking news. Removing the “robotic” means of reporting and adding a personalized and engaging spin to stories separates NBCLX from more traditional networks like NBC News, MSNBC or even Amazon Alexa “news flash.”

3. Ticker News

Over the last two years, Ticker News has quickly become a rising news network originating from the Australian markets because of its commitment to covering digital finance transformation, including cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Unfortunately, many networks are hesitant to cover crypto- and blockchain-related news due to market volatility. With venerable anchors like Brittany Coles and Holly Stearnes leading the morning and evening shows, viewers can expect to have a fresh, slick international spin on U.S. news, making it the millennial and Gen Z version of the BBC.

Ticker News offers viewers access to content in digestible chunks via social media or live streaming, where they break down major news segments into 30- to 45-second clips. It’s for these reasons we’ve witnessed the growth the network has seen in the last 14 months, exploding into the U.S. and U.K. markets.

4. KNEKT TV

KNEKT TV, an award-winning production company and TV network from Los Angeles company, is available on Apple TV, Roku and Google Apps. Launched in 2016 by Hollywood producer Kent Speakman, KNEKT is focused on OTT, or over-the-top media, producing and distributing live and pre-recorded HD broadcasts from world-class events, concerts, performances, charity galas, fundraisers and red carpet shows — ranging from the Daytime Emmys and United Nations to the Kentucky Derby to Jay Shetty Conversations.

KNEKT addresses building an online destination, maximizing the value of video assets, boosting revenue and directing the audience to the owned-and-operated site.

5. LifeFlip Media

Coinciding with these streaming networks comes an interesting new media infrastructure, which Oregon-based LifeFlip Media has embraced: media-as-a-service, or MaaS.

Its founder, Eric Mitchell, is a Marine Corps veteran whose background, after leaving the military, became embedded in Silicon Valley. The company’s mission puts its network of military veterans, athletes, politicians, C-suite executives, attorneys and activists on major TVstreaming networks. LifeFlip Media regularly works with booking producers and anchors looking to break our era of misinformation, helping to redirect the millennial and Gen Z demographic back to legitimate information.

LifeFlip Media’s model is to strategically position talent on both traditional and modern-day streaming news platforms to maximize individuals’ reach across the globe. The platform is able to introduce on-air talent that not only brings accurate information to viewers but injects personality and opinion into the mix as well.

Bottom Line

At the end of the day, what separates these networks from traditional media is their willingness to embrace social media and the power of streaming, sharing content in real time across today’s biggest platforms.

Consumers no longer have to watch a full broadcast — and why should we?