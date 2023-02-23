Revolution To The Workforce: Finding New Purpose In The Cannabis Industry

I am here to say it: the gold watch no longer exists. Long gone is the Mad Men-era where you started in a job at 20 and departed at 60, following a placid retirement party.

My guess is that once upon a time, work was less tied to purpose and identity. There was less imperative to believe in what the company stood for. Today, the world is a very different place. Most people now live with at least some sense of entitlement to do what they love — where and how they want to.

When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, and our mortality was on sudden and painful display, many workers were prompted to ask themselves if they wanted to keep spending their waking hours working for something they did not believe in. For many, the answer was a resounding “no.”

Moreover, people who worked in essential industries reported feeling a lack of safety and support as they showed up to front-line roles during times of dangerous uncertainty. Few, we can presume, were in jobs they wanted to die for.

Hence the evolution of the great resignation, quiet quitting and now, despite everything taking place in the workforce, the new crusade for work with purpose. In the past two years, people became willing, en masse, to put their security on the line in search of meaning. During this stretch, some 47 million people left their jobs in pursuit of something greater, or at least because they had enough of the status quo. The pandemic, while undoubtedly devastating and tragic, seemingly prompted soul-searching among many, and a demand for more than insatiable capitalism and consumerism could offer. As such, employees increasingly sought to align themselves with companies of substance that are driven by mission, vision, values, goals and altruism.

Enter the $28 billion cannabis industry. Among the fastest-growing industries in the world, it’s fun, exciting and, most importantly, mission-driven. It offers wellness, enjoyment and community.

Cannabis has sex appeal and is rife with career growth opportunities. Not only is it a product that can enhance quality of life, but it also offers a chance to ascend through the ranks at lightning speed, unlike traditional industries, while the sector balances and expands.

In an industry that is under a decade old, there’s very little historical knowledge, paving the way for young talent to take the lead in roles of significance. On top of that, the majority of cannabis companies offer a business environment that is often flexible, with remote work options, a sense of social responsibility and an emphasis on good living.

And as countless markets got their start as medicinal, there’s a built-in spirit of service. Altruism and quality of life are implicit.

It’s no wonder that many of those exiting their jobs, in one way or another, find something that intrigues them about cannabis. According to Leafly, there were 428,059 jobs in the cannabis industry as of January 2022, with 280 jobs being created every single day. That is an increase of over 33 percent in just one year and the fifth year in a row that the growth has been greater than 27 percent.

We often hear that the appeal for many comes from the ability to be on the front lines of an industry that has the potential to bring big changes to the culture. This encompasses everything from recreational and medicinal value to righting the social equity imbalance — it’s all there.

The industry is saturated with celebrities, influencers, musicians and athletes who lend exciting relevance. Add the renegade patina that comes from the lingering federal prohibition and you have an enticing field for those wanting to make their way in a new world.

If you're sold and want to make the leap, it's easier than you think. Cannabis, just like every other industry, needs everything from designers and accountants to cultivation experts. It's wise to start a job search as one would in any other industry — freshening up the resume, reaching out to an existing professional network, checking career postings and taking the plunge. Thankfully, with an abundance of remote options, it's no longer necessary to reside in a cannabis-friendly state.

Mission? Check. Potential opportunity to grow in a burgeoning industry? You bet. Greater purpose and service? We got it. For many in the past couple of years, cannabis has been a natural fit. Thankfully, the anticipated growth may mean that more can find homes here as the industry evolves.

Here’s to many new, long and happy careers on the cannabis trail!