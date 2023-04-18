Resisting Modern Cannabis Propaganda: How People of Color Can Lead the Industry Forward

For anyone in the cannabis industry, the dated myths, stereotypes and propaganda provide both a barrier and an opportunity to move the conversation forward. For people of color (POC), this is especially true and as a queer POC myself, I’ve experienced the challenges and opportunities firsthand.

Method to The Madness

In 1936, a film intended to showcase the rumored dangers of cannabis consumption was financed by a religious group under the title “Tell Your Children.” Once the film was shot, it was later bought, re-cut and redistributed by exploitation filmmaker and producer Dwain Esper. The movie was finally given its infamous title, “Reefer Madness,” while playing at a theater in New England.

The plot itself consists of one absurdity after another when a group of teenagers consume cannabis for the first time. The catastrophic and extremely unlikely shenanigans include destructive violence and even death. The movie was so humorously outrageous that it instantly became a cult classic amongst cannabis supporters. However, fueled by white supremacy, Reefer Madness was subsequently used as a propaganda device by our government among others to demonize cannabis aficionados, more specifically Black and Latine consumers.

Rebranding an Outdated and Racist Notion

The truth is that reefer madness does exist, only not in the way you may think—nor is it cannabis consumers who have it. Instead, it's our politicians and mainstream media who've caught a case. Contrary to outdated myths about POC going nuts for the "devil's lettuce," it's actually the older, mostly white, heterosexual cis-gender politicians and business moguls who are going crazy over the progressive ideals surrounding this plant. Whether they're mindlessly blaming cannabis for violence or narrowly supporting its legalization, it's safe to say that our government and media outlets are inadvertently showing support for weed. Seriously, they can't keep cannabis out of their mouths!

Being a POC in Cannabis

As a minority in the cannabis industry, my experience has been both exhilarating and exhausting. It’s alarming that I’ve been the only POC in so many meetings, considering the legacy growers and queer advocates who fought for safe access to this plant. The marginalized communities were the ones who paved the way for decriminalization, yet their lives are not centered in the industry’s development. It seems like industry leaders only care about controlling it for their benefit. Employment opportunities in the cannabis industry could greatly benefit POCs and their communities, especially those persecuted for cannabis use. It’s only fair to provide more opportunities to those who suffered during the War on Drugs since they pioneered the industry before it became mainstream.

The Good

As a POC in the cannabis industry, your impact on your community can be significant. For example, the Las Vegas Paiute tribe, descendants of the Tudinu, have lived in southern Nevada for over a millennium. They were forced to work as ranch hands for decades until they gained recognition as a sovereign nation in 1970. Since then, they have launched successful businesses, including the Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace. According to Benny Tso, this dispensary and lounge will likely compete with their other businesses within a year and a half, prolonging their tribe for generations to come. This is an opportunity for all to thrive and create wealth for their families for years to come.

The Bad (& Often Ugly)

Built on the sacrifices made by marginalized communities, the cannabis industry is currently valued at $10.8 billion. However, Black people represent less than 1.7% of business owners in the legal weed industry. Latine-owned and Asian-owned businesses represent 5.7% and 2.4% respectively, while an Insider poll of the top 14 cannabis companies showed that 90% of the executives at those companies are white. But that’s the industrial complex for you—entwined in the rooted political systems and protective of profits that stem from this entrenchment. Related

To make matters more sickening, Black and Latine people are still being incarcerated for cannabis possession, with Black people being 3.64 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession, notwithstanding comparable usage rates. The increasing number of states legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana has not reduced national trends in racial disparities, which remain unchanged since 2010. Not only is there no ownership in this successful industry, but there’s also almost no POC representation within the companies that tower over the market’s share of POC-owned businesses.

In 2022, Florida businessman John “JT” Burnette was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $1.25 million for corrupt actions. He influenced a Florida House Rep to add a barrier to entry in the medical cannabis bill, benefiting himself and his family. This made it difficult for Trulieve’s competitors to enter the market. Sadly, Burnette is not alone in using coercion and privilege to advance their cannabis agenda.

Paving a Way for Yourself in This Industry

First, it’s essential to build a strong network of like-minded individuals who share your passion and vision for the cannabis space. Attend industry events, join online communities and connect with people in the industry.

Staying visible in the cannabis space is important and building a network of people in the space as it develops is necessary for future opportunities. When networking, it’s important to network across, not upwards. As you build your lane, others are as well. Sharing and leveraging your experiences helps avoid future mistakes and builds community. You can also consider joining organizations that support minorities in the cannabis industry, such as the Minority Cannabis Business Association.

Secondly, educate yourself on the industry and its regulations. Attend workshops, read industry publications and stay up-to-date on the latest developments. This will help you identify opportunities and navigate challenges in the industry.

Lastly, think about starting small and building your way up. I practice a crawl, walk and run method. Start with a small business or project and gradually expand as you gain experience and build your reputation. Never be afraid to ask for help or advice from original creators in the space, mentors or industry experts. With hard work, passion and a strong support system, you can pave your own path in the cannabis industry.

There’s Hope

We don’t have to submit and conform to these unjust laws. We can assert our rights, reject the shame and defy the societal norms placed upon us. Once the stigma against cannabis is removed entirely, people being put in jail for cannabis charges will be a barbaric thing of the past. We hope to find ourselves in a world where cannabis is looked at as another healing houseplant, similar to aloe or sage.