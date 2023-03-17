Practical Ways To Understand Intuition as a Super Power in Business

The human mind is a complex system that allows us to process information, dream, remember, persevere and feel as we move through time and space with our unique identities. But for entrepreneurs and business-minded individuals, finding a healthy balance between logic and creativity can be a challenge, especially as we navigate different phases in our journey where we may become too focused on linear thinking and lose touch with our intuition.

Whether or not we’re spiritual, magic is a force that is ever-present in our daily lives. There’s magic, which can be the art of illusion we see on a daily basis in media and advertising, and then there’s magick, which is any action that brings us closer to attaining our goals or desires through willpower.

As someone who has worked in the space of media and magic (with a “c” and “ck”) for close to two decades, I’ve found that trusting my intuition and staying in a relationship with magic has been integral to my own successes.

To demystify these concepts, I spoke with several friends who also happen to be entrepreneurs in the niches of creativity, wellness and media.

In a recent conversation with Cesar Millan, a world-renowned dog behaviorist and New York Times best-selling author, he noted that animals never follow an unstable leader. On the other hand, humans tend to follow unstable leaders because they don’t trust their intuition, spirituality or the notion of when to give and nurture love. Animals follow their spirituality, honesty, integrity, loyalty, pursuit of happiness and live in the moment to ensure they never live in fear or aggression.

Maryam Ajayi, Founder and CEO of Dive in Well, told me she believes that intuition is a compass, but society disconnects us from it and bets on us not reconnecting.

For Marcella Kroll, the creator of several oracle and tarot card decks, intuition is foundational and essential to her business, creative expression and daily existence. She believes that successfully co-creating with intuition is about learning how to decipher anxiety and fear from intuition.

So, how can we work with our intuition in business and personal relationships? It starts with tuning in and tapping into the power of our own higher mind. We can do this by listening to our gut instincts, taking time for self-reflection and introspection, and practicing mindfulness techniques like meditation.

In my own personal practice, each morning upon waking, I will contemplate my dreams from the night before and attempt to unpack what significance the symbolism or themes may have on the path ahead of me. One way this technique may be helpful for you is to keep a journal at the side of your bed. When you wake up, write down any key symbols that may have shown up in your dream. Note the landscape, temperature and general feeling. Or perhaps there's a color or element that sticks out. If you find a common theme, take some time to meditate on what it may mean for you and how you can take the symbolic language and decipher what it means for your current state of mind. Taschen's The Book of Symbols: Reflections on Archetypal Images can be a very helpful resource for further contemplation.

Shortly after my morning coffee, I then pull and study one tarot card (from the Rider-Waite-Smith deck), examine the symbolism of the art and meditate on how I may be best able to apply the archetypal message to my own journey in waking life. If tarot cards aren’t your thing, try setting aside even just 5-10 minutes to close your eyes, take note of your breath and practice your own form of “mindfulness meditation.” Mindfulness meditation, in general, is a very simple method of focusing your attention on the present moment and observing your thoughts and feelings without judgment. It can be a valuable method of tapping into your intuition by “seeing” what may present itself in your mind’s eye.

Incorporating this practice and trusting my heart, mind and spirit has enabled me to forge a powerful connection with my intuition. It has directed my decisions, attracted aligned collaborators and aided me in setting firm boundaries with those whose values don’t align with mine. Intuition can help achieve a remarkable balance between the heart and the mind, empowering you to lead with love while shedding fear.