The Power of Sound: Are We Really Listening?

Ever since the dawn of time, sound has been a unifying force allowing us to tap deep into the emotions that lie buried within. Through chanting, preaching, celebrating, crying, dancing and living, we forge connections with sound that resonate with our souls and that help us to liberate our emotions. Sound is a magical and powerful key that can unlock us in transformative ways.

Churches, temples, nightclubs and concert venues are all examples of sound-oriented sanctuaries that enable us to respond to a deep calling within us. They provide spaces where we can connect with sound in a communal and immersive way, transcending the limitations of hearing alone. It is fascinating to reflect on how often we may have visited these places for various reasons, unaware of our true need or purpose: to facilitate the resetting of our mind, body and spirit as we fully immerse ourselves in sound.

Across global regions and cultures, tribes have used music and sound for millennia to unite, heal and transform. A big part of participating in sound ceremonies with tribes has to do with the setting. Just by sitting in the jungle, for example, we are bathing entirely in the sounds of nature, what has been scientifically proven as being beneficial for us. Our connectivity with nature and the heartbeat of the Earth is also amplified through the drumming and chants of the tribes and can decrease stress and pain, improve cognitive performance, enhance mood and so much more.

Introducing: Listening With Our Bodies

While we are taught that sound is primarily experienced through our ears, the truth is that feeling sound is a universal and important sensation. Remember the exhilaration when placing your hands on the subwoofer at a club? Or the reverberation coursing through your body when striking the first chord on a guitar? These visceral experiences remind us that sound is not just an auditory phenomenon but something we can physically and emotionally connect with.

Having been fortunate enough to participate in numerous gong ceremonies with different tribes, I have also come to realize that channeling the energy emanating from this master instrument into my ears feels incongruous. Instead, it is my body that is destined to connect with the vibrations, allowing them to reverberate within me and help me to revive and reset.

Versus Listening With Our Ears

Society is plagued by increasing amounts of hearing issues, such as tinnitus. The data is staggering:

According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss and at least 700 million will require hearing rehabilitation.

Over 1 billion young adults, between the age of 12 years old and 35 years old, risk losing their hearing due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music and other recreational sounds.

Could it be that we have been approaching music consumption incorrectly as such statistics seem to be indicating? Perhaps now is the time to recognize that opening ourselves up to leverage the power of sound by listening with our entire body can fulfill an important need we have as humans to feed us with sound frequencies. This is analogous to what we do with food. Consequently, we may harm ourselves when we lack certain “sound nutrients” (referred to as sound frequencies), and our sole solution appears to be increasing the volume of the music we listen to, attempting to intake more of those nutrients solely through our hearing, instead of utilizing our entire body as a massive ear, as a large receptor, to nourish ourselves.

The power of sound goes beyond mere auditory perception. While this may seem obvious, the true impact lies in actively incorporating this idea into our daily lives, thereby enhancing our overall well-being.

Benefits of Listening With Our Bodies

Listening with our entire bodies is akin to holistic therapy. It ignites an awakening and takes us on a sensory journey, offering a physical and emotional reset. It prompts a question: Is this the way to truly listen?

Sound waves travel faster in water than air, hence feeling vibrations near a subwoofer. Our bodies, being 70% water, are conduits for soundwaves, providing a deep “massage.”

This connection with sound fosters self-connectivity and transports us on a journey of tranquility for the mind, body, and beyond.

In a society that is structured to encourage us to become robots, this natural instinct of also preserving our very human connection with sound is of the utmost importance for:

Enhanced Sensory Engagement Emotional and Physical Resonance Movement and Creative and Self-expression Stress Reduction and Well-being Immersive and Transformative Experience: mind, body and soul

Call To Action

With the increasing emphasis of audio companies on developing 360° spatial audio systems and immersive sound technologies, it seems like the time has come to acknowledge that the true connection with sound lies in understanding how we can listen beyond hearing. Therefore, I invite us all to pause for a moment to delve into the depths of this concept and explore how we can enhance our listening experience. As creators, technology builders and beyond, it is our responsibility to recognize that this important adjustment can not only help us take care of our hearing, but it can also help our well-being.

By embracing our entire being’s connection with sound and music, we can unlock a deeper level of understanding, growth and human connection. Let us embark on this journey to rediscover the transformative potential of sound and keep our superhuman powers alive as we embark on a journey of true listening.

As we first ask ourselves this vital question: Are we really listening?