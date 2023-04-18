The Power of Music in Creative Fields and Beyond

Music has always been a constant in my life.

Whether I’m driving to the office, mowing the lawn, going for a quick jog around my neighborhood or even cooking dinner in the kitchen, you can bet that there are tunes playing through my speakers or AirPods.

That said, it’s probably no surprise that back in high school and college, I was the go-to guy for creating playlists at parties. After graduating from college, I landed my dream job in the radio industry and I’ve been lucky enough to have music be at the core of my career for nearly two decades now.

So, what is it about music that captivates our minds? Well, as American author Bryce W. Anderson once said, “I’ve found that no matter what life throws at me, music softens the blow.”

I couldn’t agree more and in my role as co-founder of a company focused on providing music environments in specific settings, I understand the impact music can have.

Music is healing. It has this amazing ability to uplift us, no matter what we’re going through. When we hear a song that’s special to us, it’s nearly impossible not to stop, smile, take it all in, and sing along to the lyrics. Music brings us together and helps form social connections. It causes a reaction that can be both positive or negative, and it is a potent tool for emotional expression.

But the power of music goes beyond just making us feel good when we hear our favorite song. It can have physical benefits, such as improving sleep and it can also boost cognitive function, attention and memory.

Speaking of memory, hearing the first few notes of a certain song is all your brain needs to suddenly be taken back to a seminal moment of your life, such as a first concert, your wedding dance or a significant event from your childhood.

Music has also been proven to literally be therapeutic. In 2021, Cochrane Library, a collection of databases that use independent evidence to inform healthcare decision-making, released a review of 81 trials with 5,576 people that suggested musical therapy helps with anxiety, depression, hope, pain and fatigue in adults with cancer. Yes, cancer patients reported being calmer and more relaxed when listening to music, and it aided younger patients in coping by encouraging them to cooperate and communicate.

Music can also sway our decision-making. A study done by the Journal of Applied Psychology in England about the influence of in-store music on wine selections saw French and German music played on alternate days in front of an in-store display of French and German wines over a two-week period.

The result?

Nearly eight out of 10 customers bought French wine when French music was playing and more than seven out of 10 chose German wine when German music was played.

My point here is that music is much more than something we enjoy at a concert or while driving in our cars during a road trip. Music can be a formidable tool in both professional and personal lives, enhancing moods and creating an optimal atmosphere.

For example, a curated music program has not only proven to help the casino properties we work with to compel guests to stay longer and spend more, but it also boosts the mood and productivity of employees who are inside the property for multiple days in a row and for extended hours.

Many of our casino partners have relayed to us that everyone from their dealers to cocktail servers to casino hosts have reported being noticeably satisfied with the refreshed choice of music they hear during the workday because it's not repetitive and it fits the demographic of the customer in that area of the casino during a certain time of day.

Think about it: If a casino is hosting a concert with a classic rock band over the weekend, doesn't it make sense to play that genre of music to the people coming to the casino? It helps build anticipation and excitement for the concert and it creates an upbeat atmosphere for both the players and the employees.

So, don’t underestimate just how powerful music can be. Utilize it in all areas of your life. Allow it to lift you up when you are down. Use it to ignite ideas or snap you out of writer’s cramp. Take advantage of music at your place of business to improve the mood and energy of your customers.

Above all, embrace the power of music in your everyday life. You won’t regret it.