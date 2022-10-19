Classic rock and roll means being authentically who you are, flipping the bird to “the man,” and, more often than not, looking like a rebel. Tattoos and black leather, silver studs and red cherries, and liquor and guitars — that’s what rock stars are made of. If you’re part of this flock, the pandemic likely got you raring to get back out to live music events. But with a lot of talk of a potential recession looming, musicians and concert-goers are wondering what the future holds.

Fans are the glue that holds the careers of their favorite musicians together, and as 2022 melts into 2023, the climate of uncertainty begs the question: How can we all keep the electricity of live events alive? This thought exercise serves as a general guideline for concert-goers and performers alike in the face of uncertainty.

Perform Like There’s No Tomorrow, Today

One thing is certain: If we loved live events before they were stripped from our lives, we appreciate them with a fiery passion now. All over the world, musicians are selling out stadiums, music halls, parks and boutique venues. There is certainly a craze happening as we all ease back into the normalcy of being around each other in dancing crowds. Some of us rushed to the gates of festivals and concerts, others crept forward with caution and chose curated events with care.

With our future being as unpredictable as March 2020, I encourage musicians to perform now and cautiously take advantage of the freedom the world is celebrating today.

Europe has been a wonderful inspiration to watch during this time of musical rebirth. This summer was a glorious free-for-all in the live music space, from private classical concerts at spacious villas to stadium-filled all-out bonanzas.

Looking to the Future

Some experts remain hopeful that a potential recession could inspire creators to create new music, as was the case during the pandemic. I’ve seen some experts in certain circles say that live performances might not be affected.

However, I’m realistic — not everyone’s wallets are safe during a recession. With experts in the crypto and stock markets still in debate about whether we could be in a bull or a bear market, live concerts could be the first thing to go. Somewhat ironically, we can take inspiration from the pandemic to keep the passionate sharing of music and musical talents alive.

Metaverse Concerts

Companies such as Fortnite and Roblox, among plenty more, have been jumping on the trend of throwing concerts in the metaverse, with big names such as the Chainsmokers, Young Thug and David Guetta having graced the digital stages. The 2022 MTV Music Awards even had a Best Metaverse Performance category this year, with Blackpink winning the award.

In fact, these events could serve as a healthy fighting response to a potential recession, with options for gamers to earn concert tickets or digital currencies to buy said tickets and collectible merch-NFTs once inside the concert venues.

Streaming Festivals

In 2019 and 2020, YouTube and Twitch became immensely popular for artists and bands to throw multi-day-long festivals in partnership with the platforms. For instance, the online Digital Mirage Festival hosted famous artists from around the world for a two-day EDM streaming festival, with each performer playing a set from their home or out in nature. The benefit to this setup is that the festivals, while donation-based, offered the option for viewers to tip the performers.

This marriage between free and paid events is what held musician spirits high during lockdown and might serve the same purpose during a potential recession.

Stitching Talents

Of course, TikTok must be mentioned. With options to stitch and collaborate endlessly on each others’ videos, it is no wonder that amateur musicians have created amazing works of art together on the platform.

Social media, despite its many flaws, is a gift to humanity in the simplicity of the fact that it is not a paid service. The opportunities that come from the newest and most complete form of thought-merging in history seem endless for young creatives.

In closing, we simply don’t know what the future will hold. To the musicians we know and love: Perform as much as you can because we cannot know for sure what is coming. Expand your reach through the digital space, explore your options and enjoy living in an age where so much is possible — where you can reach the ears of billions. History has shown us that talented creatives can survive and even thrive during these times. Do not be afraid of the future: Embrace the technology at your disposal; create a stable career for your coming years.

Whether you are a religious concert-goer, a once-a-year orchestra attendee or the main attraction for millions of fans, rest assured your musical community will keep itself alive with your help. They always have, and they always will.