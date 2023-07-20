To Positively Impact the World, Start by Doing Just One Thing

Too often, we’re presented with a narrative that unless we take action on a large scale, our efforts won’t truly matter.

That narrative makes us feel hopeless and powerless over our mindsets and actions; we risk becoming cynical, especially given the massive problems the world is facing, including human rights abuses, racism, sexism, climate change, water shortages and more. It’s easy to read and hear about these issues and buy into the narrative that any effort as individuals to turn things around would be fruitless. We tend to fall into a pattern of thinking, “Well, making small changes won’t really amount to anything, so why bother?” But on the contrary, taking seemingly “smaller-scale” actions can positively impact the world.

Small Changes Add Up

The phrase “just one thing” is one I frequently use. I’m also in the process of co-founding a business that operates on the philosophy of “just one thing.” My belief is that if we each did just one thing in our lives to better the world, we would see positive changes over time.

Consider this: Citing a study published in Nature, Scientific American noted the research found that “if every person in the U.S. cut their meat consumption by 25 percent, it would reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 1 percent.” Scientific American explained that while that reduction sounds insignificant, it would “help protect the rain forest,” and the “positive effects,” such as “reduced water and fertilizer use, improved biodiversity and safeguarded rights of Indigenous peoples,” would “be amplified.”

Here's another example. According to the Container Recycling Institute, over "60 million plastic water bottles are thrown away" daily in the United States. The majority "end up in landfills or incinerators, and millions litter America's streets, parks and waterways." Sixty million is an overwhelming number, and reducing plastic water bottle waste to zero is simply unrealistic. But even one person switching to a reusable water bottle would cut down on that waste — and potentially encourage others to do the same, further decreasing waste.

Small actions add up for other causes, as well. For example, every person who marched during the Civil Rights Movement in the United States played a role in overturning Jim Crow laws. Had they not shown up, there would have been far less pressure for change to happen.

What’s more, think about the alternative. If we all become so cynical, hopeless and powerless about taking action that we don’t do anything at all, then nothing would change. We have to start somewhere.

Getting Started

Doing our parts to improve the world starts with taking two steps. First, we need to make a mindset shift. Instead of jumping to cynicism when we think about how our ideas can make a positive difference, we should operate from a place of empowerment. Second, we must be willing to discuss existing problems instead of shying away from them.

By combining these two steps, we can approach these discussions from a place of empowerment rather than cynicism. For instance, if you’re at a networking event and the topic of climate change comes up, and someone says that the issue is “out of our control,” you could tactfully guide the conversation in a more productive direction that hopefully inspires the other person to make a change for the better in their own life in that area.

We must also identify where to take action ourselves. A good starting point for any person is examining and modifying their consumption habits (something I'm passionate about), such as opting for reusable water bottles and ordering fewer items online. There are other issues in the world, too, and you can sit down and assess how you can make a difference in your own way in something you're passionate about. For instance, you could donate money to an animal shelter, volunteer at a soup kitchen and repost content from someone impacted by an issue to spread the word. In my personal and professional life, one thing I've changed is being more willing to speak up against injustices in conversations with other people.

Our Obligation as Business Leaders

While I don’t think there is a delineation between our personal and professional lives when it comes to making a difference, I believe that as business leaders, we are obligated to influence positive change. We must talk about global conflicts, elevate the voices of people affected by them and address inequalities in the business world.

We must also seriously examine our business practices and see where we can improve. Actions to consider include implementing more transparent business practices, pursuing more ethical corporate partnerships and nurturing healthier workplace environments. Again, these changes don't have to be large-scale and time-intensive. Just focus on doing things that deposit good in the world. For example, starting "kindness Fridays," where you encourage your team members to do something nice for someone else (at or outside of work), or a recycling program for the office can go a long way. One thing I've changed about my own business practices is that I now respond with much less ambiguity than before; instead of being vague, I try to say either "yes" or "no."

And, of course, it’s vital that, as business leaders, we take it upon ourselves to start and lead conversations on pressing issues, such as structural inequality and climate change, among our peers and in our communities.

We must all do our part in dreaming our world forward. It starts with ourselves. My call to action for everyone reading this article? Think about one way you can make a positive impact today on an issue you’re passionate about.