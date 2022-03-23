How Legal Cannabis Could Revive Southern Economies 

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

On February 3, 2022, Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical cannabis, following in Louisiana’s and Alabama’s footsteps as the first movers in the Deep South. Mississippi constituents initially voted to legalize medical cannabis on November 3, 2020, with 69 percent of voters supporting reform, but the state’s supreme court threw out the initiative. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, which Governor Reeves signed on February 3, 2022.

While 91 percent of Americans believe cannabis should be legalized for medical use, legalization in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama came as somewhat of a surprise. Many people in the industry thought these traditionally conservative states would never legalize, but it seems legislators have noticed the economic benefits a legal cannabis market can bring and are beginning to act upon it.

However, when looking at the state of cannabis laws in the larger southern region of the U.S, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina still lack comprehensive access to medical cannabis. Constituents in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia can only access medical cannabis with qualifying conditions, which vary by state and can be restrictive.

At its roots, cannabis is an agricultural commodity — it must be harvested, grown and cured or processed with care — and the South excels in agriculture. Many of the South’s traditional leading commodity crops have seen declines in pricing over the past few decades. While each state’s current top crops bring in a sizable revenue, cannabis has the potential to increase these returns.

Along with the necessary farming skills, the South also has a proven track record with regulated industries. They are a clear leader in tobacco: Six of the top seven tobacco-producing states are in the southern region, five of which have yet to give their citizens comprehensive access to either medical or adult-use cannabis. And that’s just the tip of the South’s success in regulated materials and frameworks. For instance, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, one of the country’s largest alcohol distributors, has massive operations, presence and employment throughout the southern region.

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

The South knows farming, manufacturing and regulated frameworks — three of the four foundational pieces of building a fruitful cannabis economy. The fourth piece is people: attracting people with the right skills to work in the desired industry and area. There are a number of well-known universities in the South, but retaining southern-grown talent post-graduation has proven an issue for most southern states.

A recent study by the United States Congress joint economic committee evaluated “brain drain” versus “brain gain” — that is, each state’s success in retaining homegrown talent and its ability to attract highly educated citizens. Unfortunately, the southeastern region has experienced increasing brain drain over the past few decades, with a large portion of their highly educated natives leaving their home state for other areas. When these states lose their top talent, they are putting themselves at risk of economic stagnation and potential eventual erosion of local economies.

Legalizing cannabis in the South has the potential to reverse that brain drain and retain local talent. The legal cannabis industry is predicted to gross $30 billion this year and $50 billion by 2026 (paywall). Moreover, as an emerging industry, people working in the space have the unique opportunity to mold the industry’s future while writing the history of its legalization. The cannabis industry has yet to have a true, widely known household brand name, and the race to create the Q-tip or Budweiser of cannabis is very much alive. It’s no surprise that bright minds from more mainstream industries are leaping into cannabis — they are excited and hopeful about the money, career growth and opportunity of the cannabis industry.

So, let’s say these states were to legalize cannabis — what next steps could they take to gain leadership in the cannabis economy?

Southern states have long been savvy to tax incentives to create and bolster local economics. My home state of Georgia, which has yet to enact comprehensive cannabis laws, has greatly benefitted from tax incentives. While many may think of California and New York as leading film states, Georgia boasts the country’s largest film incentive program. The Georgia Film Office recently reported administering $870 million in film and TV productions incentives, while New York gave out $420 million and California $330 million. As a result of Georgia’s program, 366 productions were filmed in just one year, including feature films, independent films, TV episodes, and music videos.

But cannabis reform must be coupled with decriminalization, clemency and social equity provisions. This industry has long disadvantaged BIPOC, who are much more likely to be arrested for cannabis than white people and are less likely to lead a legal cannabis company. I was thrilled to hear of Birmingham, AL, Mayor Randall Woodfin pardoning of 15,000 prior cannabis offenses, but there is still so much social justice and equity work to be done.

The southern region of the U.S. possesses the skills, minds, land and immense potential to be a cannabis economic powerhouse.