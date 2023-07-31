Leaders Are Navigators, Not Drivers

Leaders are like navigators, not drivers. I had a realization of this lesson during a recent trip to the Bahrain for Grand Prix. It wasn’t from the actual work event I was involved in but from the experience of driving to and from the event. We encountered various challenges such as a lack of internet, unfamiliar roads and a different approach to navigation in a new country.

What became evident to me is that while drivers often take the spotlight in business and are the most visible individuals, it’s actually the person navigating and directing who embodies true leadership. They are the ones responsible for guiding everyone from point A to point B. The driver serves as the face of the operation, the salesperson, but the real leadership lies in the navigator.

In many businesses today, you see drivers wanting to be seen as the leaders, or leaders wanting to take on the role of the driver. There’s often an ego-driven desire to be at the forefront, while simultaneously wanting credit for all the work. CEOs of major companies come to mind, acting as if they are solely responsible for every technological advancement or design.

However, the reality is that there are large teams behind them. There are the individuals driving progress, pushing boundaries, and motivating others to perform at their best. True leaders are the ones who guide and coach, coaxing out the best from their teams, improving their skills and ensuring the work gets done. This is what leadership truly entails—getting people from point A to point B.

While the driver is crucial and deserves credit for their role, they cannot determine the destination without the guidance of the navigator. Without the navigator, they wouldn’t know where point A or point B is. It’s the combination of both roles that enable success and progress.

Many people recognize the importance of allowing drivers to shine, giving them credit for their accomplishments, and keeping them motivated and hungry for more. However, it’s also crucial to provide them with continuous learning opportunities as a means to direct and motivate them effectively. Learning serves as a powerful tool to show appreciation, fuel ambition and foster success.

Moreover, continuous learning helps drivers maintain humility and acknowledge that there's always more to discover and understand. By directing them toward new areas of knowledge and gradually involving them in different aspects of the business, whether it's in sports, finance, design or any other profession, they can come to realize that running a whole business or managing an entire team goes beyond simply excelling in their specific tasks.

It’s essential to show drivers that there is a vast array of knowledge and skills to be gained and that growth and success in their role require a broader understanding of the business as a whole. By exposing them to various areas, they can develop a well-rounded perspective and appreciate the interconnectedness of different functions within the organization.

While it’s crucial to let drivers take the spotlight and receive recognition, it’s equally important to provide them with continuous learning opportunities. This approach not only shows appreciation and can fuel their ambition but can also help them remain humble and aware of the vast amount of knowledge they have yet to explore. Understanding the bigger picture and the complexities of running a business or managing a team is key to long-term success.