Is There Room for Independent Artists in the Metaverse?

Despite Ariana Grande not releasing new music this past year, she was still nominated for an MTV Video Music Award last month. Her 2021 space-themed concert on Fortnite competed for the newly added “Best Metaverse Performance” category. She was up against Blackpink’s performance on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, BTS’ on Minecraft, Charli XCX’s and Twenty One Pilots’ efforts on Roblox, and Justin Bieber’s VR experience on Wave. Blackpink took home the MTV Award for the category. Most of these partnerships are headline-grabbing examples of how, by harnessing the gaming audience’s interest in consuming music on such platforms, these artists have made hugely lucrative transitions into the future of the music business.

But what could the metaverse hold for independent artists who might not necessarily have the fame, resources and partnerships to deliver such virtual experiences?

The metaverse, a virtual universe that incorporates different immersive digital technologies that interconnect with the real world, promises a whole new ecosystem with many of the same monetizable aspects as real life. This includes clothing, events, parties, etc., as well as new revenue streams that could catapult the music industry to new heights. So far, many independent artists have been able to build additional revenue streams in Web3 by selling albums, merchandise and exclusive content as NFTs. Some are even selling streaming royalty rights to some of their songs and others are monetizing listening parties surrounding new music releases. Yet, a metaverse takeover by artists outside the major-label system still seems out of reach.

For now, the use of platforms such as Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft is not an easy task for emerging artists. Aside from the widely discussed challenges in tech stack, the combination of technologies and interoperability needed, there’s the issue of cost, as it involves software developers, 3D modelers, tool builders and other resources usually unavailable for creators with limited budgets. Companies working toward making world-building and digital assets simple and affordable could make a difference for those independent artists looking to find their way into the metaverse.

Yet asset management and content creation solutions designed particularly for music artists are still lacking. Some companies like Unity and Unreal Engine provide support to game developers, and others like Blender are developing open-source asset creation tools. Pixelynx is another organization working to make entry into the virtual world more accessible specifically for artists. Founded by musicians deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin as well as gaming industry leaders Ben Turner, Dean Wilson and Inder Phull,the company’s first release will be Elynxir, a music gaming platform developed in partnership with Niantic, which will provide an experience similar to Niantic’s smash hit Pokémon Go! mobile game. But a formal platform that allows all artists to create playable metaverse experiences for fans doesn’t yet exist.

Although the metaverse is still in development, its growing popularity within the music industry is undeniable. While it will not fully replace in-person concerts, it could surely impact the way fans consume music. Artists could interact with fans, sell their music and create digital products. Building a digital ecosystem in which tools are accessible to more than just major artists with big budgets will be a collective enterprise, and inclusivity is just one of many aspects that need attention. I’m looking forward to seeing how the next generation of artists, fans and tech companies take this to the next level.