Integrating After Peak Experiences

Peak experiences and creative flow states can be exhilarating and life-altering. They open our eyes to new possibilities and inspire self-assessment, often leading us down a path bursting with potential. However, amid this newfound enthusiasm, many people encounter a sudden drop in momentum. They might find themselves feeling depressed, discouraged and losing sight of the path they recently discovered.

This emotional ebb and flow is something I’ve grappled with for as long as I can remember — riding the surge of creativity to the summit and then descending into the “integration” period. This dance was particularly intense after completing the manuscript for my new collaborative tarot deck with Yoshino, The Artist Decoded Tarot. During the writing process, I immersed myself in the world we were crafting. Time seemed fluid; days quickly turned into nights, and sometimes I would even forget to eat!

However, upon completing the manuscript, I encountered the familiar “drop off” — a profound heaviness that I’ve come to term as “creative post-partum.” I used to question whether this feeling was unique to me — a product of my unique brain chemistry. Yet, after sharing my experience on Instagram, I received an influx of responses from friends, contemporaries, and fellow creators. They too experienced this “post-partum” after completing a significant project or creative endeavor.

In a conversation with my friend, Dr. Jeff McNairy, Rythmia’s Chief Medical Officer, he told me that this phenomenon is not just common — it’s backed by science. Here’s what I learned from that conversation.

When you reach a significant milestone, your body reacts with a surge of dopamine and serotonin. This neurochemical rush accompanies your peak experience, heightening your mental focus and causing an adrenaline rush that leaves you euphoric. However, as your body seeks to return to a state of biological equilibrium or homeostasis, this peak is often followed by an inevitable decline or crash. This pattern can be likened to the ebb and flow of ocean tides. How can we sustain momentum for change long after the peak experience has subsided?

To navigate through this ebb and flow while maintaining neurochemical balance, Dr. McNairy suggests practicing “continuing care.” This can involve regular exercise, meditation, eating healthily, abstaining from alcohol and illicit drugs, maintaining social interactions and sharing your feelings with trusted confidants. Another invaluable tool is to write down your goals, be they daily, weekly, monthly or yearly, to keep you focused and inspired.

A significant part of this journey is avoiding dissociation — the tendency to "unplug" or separate your consciousness from your body. This is a personal struggle for me; after the crash, I've found myself binge-watching mindless shows (which, I affectionately call "emotional support programs") and slipping into "zombie mode." Staying connected in a world that often encourages disconnection can be challenging, but forming new habits around self-discipline and personal awareness can be a game changer.

To stabilize your process, incorporate mindfulness into your daily routine. This can help maintain regular and natural surges of dopamine and serotonin, effectively mitigating the pitfalls of the “great drop off.” It promotes healthier connections with yourself and others, keeping you grounded and balanced.

Leveraging these strategies, you’ll likely find yourself continually evolving every time a peak experience presents itself. The journey of self-improvement is ongoing, and although it may not be linear, each step you take brings you closer to the person you aspire to be. It can be comforting to know that you’re not alone in this process. So, embrace the journey, give yourself grace through the spiral, and remember: the trip is worth the ride!