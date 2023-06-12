fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
culture council
Content created by members of Rolling Stone Culture Council Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only network of industry professionals who share their insights with our audience.
What's This?
Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.Content is produced and managed by the Rolling Stone Culture Council, a fee-based, invitation-only membership community, operated by Culture Council, LLC, under license from Rolling Stone Licensing, LLC. Visit council.rollingstone.com to find out if you qualify to be a member. Questions about an article? Email concierge@rollingstonecouncil.com.
Culture Council

Integrating After Peak Experiences

To stabilize your process, incorporate mindfulness into your daily routine.
Stock Adobe
BalanceFormCreative - stock.adobe.com

Peak experiences and creative flow states can be exhilarating and life-altering. They open our eyes to new possibilities and inspire self-assessment, often leading us down a path bursting with potential. However, amid this newfound enthusiasm, many people encounter a sudden drop in momentum. They might find themselves feeling depressed, discouraged and losing sight of the path they recently discovered.

This emotional ebb and flow is something I’ve grappled with for as long as I can remember — riding the surge of creativity to the summit and then descending into the “integration” period. This dance was particularly intense after completing the manuscript for my new collaborative tarot deck with Yoshino, The Artist Decoded Tarot. During the writing process, I immersed myself in the world we were crafting. Time seemed fluid; days quickly turned into nights, and sometimes I would even forget to eat!

However, upon completing the manuscript, I encountered the familiar “drop off” — a profound heaviness that I’ve come to term as “creative post-partum.” I used to question whether this feeling was unique to me — a product of my unique brain chemistry. Yet, after sharing my experience on Instagram, I received an influx of responses from friends, contemporaries, and fellow creators. They too experienced this “post-partum” after completing a significant project or creative endeavor.

In a conversation with my friend, Dr. Jeff McNairy, Rythmia’s Chief Medical Officer, he told me that this phenomenon is not just common — it’s backed by science. Here’s what I learned from that conversation.

When you reach a significant milestone, your body reacts with a surge of dopamine and serotonin. This neurochemical rush accompanies your peak experience, heightening your mental focus and causing an adrenaline rush that leaves you euphoric. However, as your body seeks to return to a state of biological equilibrium or homeostasis, this peak is often followed by an inevitable decline or crash. This pattern can be likened to the ebb and flow of ocean tides. How can we sustain momentum for change long after the peak experience has subsided?

Editor’s picks

The 50 Worst Decisions in Music History

The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

To navigate through this ebb and flow while maintaining neurochemical balance, Dr. McNairy suggests practicing “continuing care.” This can involve regular exercise, meditation, eating healthily, abstaining from alcohol and illicit drugs, maintaining social interactions and sharing your feelings with trusted confidants. Another invaluable tool is to write down your goals, be they daily, weekly, monthly or yearly, to keep you focused and inspired.

A significant part of this journey is avoiding dissociation — the tendency to “unplug” or separate your consciousness from your body. This is a personal struggle for me; after the crash, I’ve found myself binge-watching mindless shows (which, I affectionately call “emotional support programs”) and slipping into “zombie mode.” Staying connected in a world that often encourages disconnection can be challenging, but forming new habits around self-discipline and personal awareness can be a game changer.

Trending

To stabilize your process, incorporate mindfulness into your daily routine. This can help maintain regular and natural surges of dopamine and serotonin, effectively mitigating the pitfalls of the “great drop off.” It promotes healthier connections with yourself and others, keeping you grounded and balanced.

Leveraging these strategies, you’ll likely find yourself continually evolving every time a peak experience presents itself. The journey of self-improvement is ongoing, and although it may not be linear, each step you take brings you closer to the person you aspire to be. It can be comforting to know that you’re not alone in this process. So, embrace the journey, give yourself grace through the spiral, and remember: the trip is worth the ride!

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Steven Spielberg 'Felt Helpless' Watching Drew Barrymore Being 'Robbed of Her Childhood' While Making 'E.T.,' but 'I Wasn't Her Dad'

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad