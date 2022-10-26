How to Turn Attraction Into Action

I truly believe that there are no coincidences in life. We just need to keep our eyes and ears open and pay attention to those “lucky breaks” or serendipitous occurrences. When we are mindful and set clear intentions, we have to expect the universe to provide. When it does, we have to be ready to take advantage of it.

For example, last month my family and I were traveling for vacation. We kept running into a YouTube influencer who my kids told me was one of the fastest-growing influencers on social media right now. They suggested that I talk to him to see if he would be willing to be a guest on my podcast. That was the universe speaking, with lots of signs, but I didn’t take action.

Be Ready to Act on Synchronicities

Coincidentally, when we were back home, I was out for a work dinner with my colleagues. I looked up and saw the same YouTube influencer who I had run into on vacation. This time I didn’t miss the opportunity. I got up from my seat, approached him and told him that I was in the Bahamas at the same time that he was. He was extremely friendly, with a high energy level that I connected with. He asked me if I lived in the area and when I told him that I owned a recording studio in North Hollywood, he got even more excited. He asked his assistant to schedule a time to come check out the space because they were looking for a studio that was local.

Who knows how things will turn out, but it can’t be any worse than just ignoring the signal from the universe and feeling regretful for not taking advantage of the opportunity. We have to be ready to take action on such synchronicities.

Like Attracts Like

As Rhonda Byrne, author of The Secret and The Power says, “There are no accidents or coincidences in life — everything is synchronicity — because everything has a frequency. It’s simply the physics of life and the universe in action.”

Do you know when you meet someone and just click? You may say you “resonate” with that person because your frequencies are aligned. When you put out positive energy, you tend to attract the same type of energy.

3 Things I Recommend When ‘Coincidences’ Happen

1. When the universe speaks, listen to it and take action. Being more mindful can help us be more attuned to the signs.

2. You truly have the power to create a future that wasn’t going to exist anyway. Again, you just need to take action.

3. When you go about your day and find yourself around strangers, there is a reason why your paths have crossed at that exact moment, in that exact location. You just need to be curious and explore why. For a third time, take action and don’t be scared to strike up a conversation.

Putting out positive energy can help create positive opportunities. But we can’t sit back and expect things to happen without any effort on our part. This is where attraction needs to become action. When the universe presented me with an opportunity while I was on vacation, I did not take action and nothing came of it. However, when the opportunity presented itself again, I did take action. I got up and made a connection. Whether it works out remains to be seen, but if I hadn’t made the effort, for sure, nothing would have happened.

The possibilities in life are endless if you are just curious and take action.

The Power of Positive Thinking

The belief in the power of positive thinking isn’t new. Everyone from Norman Vincent Peale to Oprah Winfrey to Tony Robbins has expressed their belief in the concept.

Ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu once said, “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.”

If you develop a mindset that there are no coincidences in life, you need to start paying attention when they occur so that you can take advantage of the opportunities that the universe is providing. When you set your intentions, you have to be ready for them to happen. Keep your eyes and ears open for signs and then, most importantly, take action to make them into reality.