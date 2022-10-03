How Trying to Be Too Inclusive Could Actually Make Your Business Less Inclusive

As I have been observing what inclusion means, what it is intended to achieve and the negative effects it can have when not applied right, I decided to put some thoughts together that might help guide your approach to inclusivity in your business. After all, we all come across others who are different from us when we are doing business. I know I do. I hope these thoughts are helpful to you as they have been to me, as I do try to apply them in my own business.

What is inclusion and why is it important?

Inclusion is about ensuring everyone feels valued, respected and has a sense of belonging. It’s about creating an environment where everyone can participate and where everyone’s voices are heard. Inclusion is important because it helps businesses be more innovative and creative while better reflecting the diversity of their customer base. When people feel included, they are more likely to give their best and be fully engaged in what they are doing. This can lead to better business outcomes for everyone.

How can you make your business more inclusive?

It’s important to remember that inclusion is not a zero-sum game. Just because you are making an effort to include people who are traditionally underrepresented doesn’t mean that you should exclude other people. In fact, when done right, inclusion actually makes your business more inclusive for everyone. The key is to create an inclusion strategy that is tailored to your specific business goals and that takes into account the unique needs of your employees and customers. By doing this, you can make sure that everyone feels like they belong and that they have a role to play in your business.

Being inclusive can sometimes make your business less inclusive.

Inclusion can sometimes have the opposite effect, making businesses less inclusive. One of the reasons for this is that when businesses focus on inclusion, they often unintentionally exclude people who don’t fit into the mold of what they’re trying to include. For example, a business might try to be more inclusive of women by offering things like flexible work hours or childcare benefits. But in doing so, they might inadvertently exclude men who also need flexible work hours or would benefit from child care.

Similarly, a business might try to be more inclusive of people with disabilities by making their products and services more accessible. But in doing so, they might exclude people who don’t have disabilities but still need access to those products and services.

This can also happen when businesses focus too much on quotas or tokenism, instead of creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.

How can you fix the issue of being inadvertently exclusive?

Inadvertent exclusion occurs when a person or group is excluded from an activity, event or opportunity because of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or other characteristics. This can happen even when the person or group is not the intended target of the exclusion. There are a few ways to avoid being inadvertently exclusive:

1. Be aware of your own biases and assumptions. We all have them, and they can lead us to unintentionally exclude others.

2. Make an effort to be inclusive. This means being conscious of who you’re inviting to participate in activities and events while ensuring everyone feels welcome and included.

3. Speak up if you see someone being excluded. This can be difficult, but it’s important to stand up for others who are being treated unfairly.

4. Educate yourself and others about the importance of inclusion. The more we understand why inclusion matters, the more likely we are to create truly inclusive environments.

The key to creating an inclusive environment is to focus on creating a culture of respect, where everyone feels like they belong. When businesses get this right, they reap the benefits of a more diverse and innovative workforce.

Conclusion

So while inclusion is essential in business today, it’s also important to remember that businesses need to be careful about how they go about achieving it. Otherwise, they risk making their business less inclusive instead of more inclusive.