How to Start Putting Yourself First in a Busy World

It’s easy to get swept up in everyday life and forget to put yourself first. Self-care is usually one of the first things to go once entrepreneurs start feeling overwhelmed. However, taking care of your own needs first can actually help you excel when it comes to your business and being there for those you care about.

So how can you start putting yourself first in a busy world? Here are a few tips to help you get started.

Figure Out Your Priorities

Some people tend to confuse the idea of putting themselves first with the essence of selfishness. But this is not the case. In reality, putting yourself first is one of the best things you can do not only for yourself but also for the people around you.

Putting yourself first is not doing whatever you want to do whenever you want to do it without paying any mind to how your actions affect others. It is, however, a process of identifying your priorities and making sure they are being met consistently.

For most people, priorities will fall into four main categories: well-being, family, work and community.

When it comes to managing work and well-being categories, things can be pretty straightforward. That’s because these categories will have clear guidelines on how you can fulfill them. For example, meeting your well-being needs includes taking care of yourself. Meeting your work needs, on the other hand, involves completing tasks and making progress toward your professional goals.

The other two categories, family and community, can be a bit more abstract. For that reason, the way you fulfill your priorities in these categories is not as straightforward. Being the best parent, friend or spouse you can be will probably depend on your ability to care for yourself emotionally, physically and mentally. The same can be said for being a supportive member of your community.

That’s why it’s important to place precedence on caring for yourself. When you are well cared for, you’ll realize quickly that all of your other priorities will just fall into place.

Ask For Help When You Need It

Some people are quick to associate asking for help with admitting their weaknesses. But there is nothing wrong with being vulnerable from time to time. In fact, being willing to ask for help when you need it might just be the best thing you can do for yourself.

In reality, nobody can do it all on their own. We all need support from time to time, and that’s OK! This is one of the things that makes us human.

When it all comes down to it, your friends and family would likely love the chance to help you out in your time of need, whether this means watching your little ones while you head to the grocery store or dropping you off at the mechanic to pick up your car. This can not only help to strengthen your relationship with your support system but also show them that you will be there to return the favor if it ever comes down to it.

The next time you need a small favor or some time to yourself, challenge yourself to ask for help. You never know — the results might just be even better than you expected.

Fill Your Own Cup First

Have you heard the saying that you need to fill your own cup before you can help fill the cups of others? Although it might sound like a cliché, when it comes to putting yourself first, this is the golden rule.

Think about it. It’s sometimes difficult to be present and make yourself available to others when you are struggling — especially when you love and care for the person who needs you. That’s why it’s important to do things that “fill your cup” every day.

These can be little practices, but they should also be meaningful. Some examples of self-care habits that can help you keep your own cup full might include practicing meditation, keeping a journal or taking breaks when you need them.

How Do You Put Yourself First?

As you can see, putting yourself first can be a complicated process, but it is well worth it in the long run. When you prioritize your own well-being, you might find that every area of your life begins to change for the better.

So, how do you put yourself first?