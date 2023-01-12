How to Master the Art of Pitching

The basis of a pitch (such as how to get people interested and how to demonstrate your passion) is universal; the practicalities are not. Everyone at some point pitches.

Let’s use a baseball pitcher as an example. The pitcher is on the mound and getting ready to throw the ball at someone who’s holding a wooden bat. The research has been done, that is: who that batter is, what his averages are, what pitches work for or against him, what is trying to be accomplished, and so on. Now the pitcher can choose a curveball, lowball, highball, fastball or slowball depending on the research already done, the conditions of the moment and the end goal wanting to be achieved.

When you pitch a project, you need to know what you’re pitching, whom you’re pitching to and what is going on around you.

People pitch in everyday life. You’ve likely already pitched in everyday life, like how you may have convinced your parents to let you drive earlier than you should have when you were younger. Then, of course, there are higher-stakes pitches like pitching a $20 million feature-length film you just created.

The art of pitching is knowing what to say, when to say it and how to say it. So that means you have to leave emotion at the door, as far as nervousness goes. If you believe in whatever you’re talking about, that passion is going to come through. Your eyes are going to sparkle, and any worry or doubt is going to go out the door. Realize that at the very least, you are building a relationship with someone — think of the larger picture in the long term.

We are now a more global community of creators and the walls have been broken because of the internet. We no longer need to meet in person when a video call will suffice.

You have an idea. What will you say? What is your pitch? How do you say it? To whom and how? You must have the listener enthralled, captivated and interested enough to want to read it, see it, learn more about it, buy it, make it or just help you on your journey. Editor’s picks

In today’s new media world, the elevator pitch is no longer enough. What do you need to say to get your project made, sold and seen? Whether you have a book, screenplay, web series, pilot, TV show, industrial, commercial, music video, short or trailer to pitch, there is an art to the pitch process.

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Before a Pitch

• Research who you are meeting with.

• Know your desired outcome and know your value.

• Protect your intellectual property.

• Have a 30-second, one-minute and five-minute pitch prepared. Structure your pitch for easy understanding.

• Have your “What else do you have?” answer ready.

• Prepare for any situation to pitch in (i.e., loud noises outside, phones ringing, etc.)

During a Pitch

• Pitch a length that is suitable to the environment.

• Know when to pitch later (or how to read greenlight signals).

• Focus on that one pitch. Be able to deliver what you want to say.

• Smile. (You can put a smiley face sticker next to your web camera as a reminder.)

• Listen and respond to what you hear.

• Keep in mind, when you are in the pitch situation, the energy and body language in the room will tell you the true story.

After a Pitch

• Do not take their response personally.

Related

• Establish contacts and solidify relationships by thanking them for their time.

General Notes

To become a pitching success story, you need to prepare. I’ve witnessed professionals achieve everything from getting an agent to securing a $20 million-funded feature and A-list level access.

Communicate in the manner they wish to be communicated to — this could be via email, call, text, video, mail or in person. Before you walk into that room, you have to “know the room” and do your homework first. By approaching the process with flexibility and preparedness, you have the best chance to be able to close the deal. Trending Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes Together and We Wish We Didn't Know Jeff Beck, Rock's Quiet Guitar Virtuoso, Dead at 78 TikTok’s True Crime Community Is Turning on Idaho Murder Survivors

Know when to stop. If you give too much information, don’t get straight to the point or fail to articulate your main points, they may think there’s too much development and may not want to take that journey with you.

The truth is: When it’s a great idea, and when it hits at the right time, a pitch can effortlessly unfold and move forward.