How Can Law Firms Navigate Our New Virtual Normal?

The number of people primarily working from home has tripled since 2019, meaning that millions more individuals are clocking in remotely than before the Covid-19 pandemic began. While the pandemic served as a catalyst for this change, there are a number of motivators behind this trend.

Roughly one-third of people currently working remotely part- or full-time cite easier childcare as a primary benefit. A majority report that working from home hasn’t impacted their ability to advance their careers. Increased remote work options can also foster inclusion for some disabled and chronically ill employees; according to research by the Economic Innovation Group, disabled people between 25 and 54 years old were 3.5% more likely to be employed in 2022 than prior to the pandemic.

Still, remote work on this scale is new and can pose challenges for employers like myself. For more traditional workplaces, such as those in the legal sector, it can be hard to envision how to navigate this new normal. Running a law firm during the rise of remote work hasn’t been easy, but my ultimate goal is to make sure my employees are fulfilled and able to do their best work possible. Through this experience, I’ve gained insights I think can help other employers:

Pay Attention to What Your Employees Want

Your employees are the heartbeat of your firm, so it’s important to understand their needs. A majority of my employees want to work remotely, and it’s crucial that I listen to this information and take it into consideration when making decisions. If I tried to force people back into the office, I know that valuable workers would leave. Understanding your employees’ desires, needs and motivations can help you manage them better.

Embrace the Changing World

Technology has evolved, and with it, our methods of communication. Today, about half of our court appearances take place over Zoom, and depositions are routinely done over teleconferencing. While I prefer to sit across the table from someone, in person, in order to read their full body language, I recognize that the way we do depositions and court appearances has changed. Editor’s picks

There are some perks to Zoom appearances, too. It’s less disruptive to receive updates and notes from colleagues, and we can more easily depose witnesses who may otherwise face travel issues. The advent of remote work has also shown us how much legal work is primarily document-based and can be conducted entirely remotely, especially for transactional business litigation.

This changing landscape requires us to adapt. But, learning how to navigate new platforms like Zoom is a part of evolving with the times, and it can help you develop and test new skills.

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Consider How Shifting Workflows Can Support Employee Success

Working from home has major benefits for employees’ work/life balance and personal finances — remote work has been shown to save people around $4,000 a year in auto expenses and gas — but it can also increase worker productivity. According to a 2022 report, 29% of remote workers who have full schedule flexibility reported higher productivity. Recent research shows that a four-day workweek can improve health, finances and relationships.

This means employers are seeing the benefit of remote work, too. We’re not having to subsidize travel expenses as often, and we’re experiencing less turnover and fewer inefficiencies.

Know What You’re Missing

While working from home has its perks, time spent together in person is tremendously helpful for building comradery and personal relationships. There’s no substitute for meeting face to face, and in-person networking can be vital to team-building and general well-being. My own daughter is graduating from law school this spring, and I sometimes worry she will miss out on this part of being a lawyer. Related

However, you don’t need to work in person every day, five days per week to forge these important bonds. Consider designating specific times to gather together for team-building exercises or important tasks that may benefit from in-person time together, such as brainstorming. Trending ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale: The End of a Frustratingly Bad Season Bob Dylan Makes His Classic Songs Seem Stunningly Brand-New on 'Shadow Kingdom' How ‘Dave’ Landed Drake and Brad Pitt in Wild Season Three Finale The Coercive World of No Jumper’s Adam22: ‘He Exploited Me From Day One’

When time spent in person is less frequent, employers can make it feel more special and ensure that the time employees do have together is utilized efficiently. When scheduling this time, think critically and consider how to work around existing needs. Planning in advance can help you meet employees’ accommodation requests and navigate scheduling issues, such as childcare needs.

Remote work isn’t going away anytime soon, and embracing its unique values can help you create a hybrid plan that works for your office and employees’ needs. This shift in workflows and dynamics can also be a chance to dig deeper into how you and your employees are allocating your time and develop new goals and ways of working together. Our new virtual normal can in many ways help us embrace the time we do spend together in person to make it more valuable and accessible to everyone.