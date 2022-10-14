How Business Leaders Can Amplify the Voices of People Affected by Key Global Events

Mahsa (Zhina) Amini’s name is now known around the world.

The 22-year-old woman died after being arrested by the country’s morality police; according to reporting by USA Today, she was accused of “not properly covering her hair” under the country’s compulsory hijab rule. USA Today continued that the United Nations Human Rights Office “said there are reports Amini was hit on the head with a baton and her head was struck against a vehicle during her arrest.”

Since then, other Iranians protesting for their human rights have been killed, while many others have been attacked or arrested, including students at Sharif University.

Many Iranians and non-Iranians have been speaking out about these human rights abuses. But unfortunately, for various reasons, not everyone can take a public stand. A recent Instagram post (I’m not mentioning the poster’s name in this piece for privacy reasons) summed it up well: It’s vital for non-Iranians to educate themselves, discuss and post about what’s going on in the country because some Iranians are afraid that by publicly speaking up, they (if they go back to visit) or any family they might still have in Iran could be punished.

That fear is real. And when you look at other global crises, like the attacks on Afghanistan’s Hazaras, the Darfur genocide and the war in Ukraine, it’s not hard to understand why some people who are affected personally by those conflicts or who have family and friends in those areas might be scared of saying something. That’s why business leaders who may have less to lose by speaking up should understand and amplify the voices of those who, for whatever reason, can’t. Amplifying the voices of others is part of the obligation I believe business leaders have when discussing global conflicts.

But before I dive into how business leaders can do so, I want to make two things clear. First, while performance activism, which PureWow describes as “supporting a cause or issue to garner attention, support or monetization from others rather than actually caring about making a difference in the cause,” is an issue, there are many global events where sharing is one of the best things you can do because the attention alone can lead to change.

Second, I am not advocating for the troubling statement “giving voice to the voiceless”—a statement that journalist Katherine Boo rightfully called “creepy,” explaining that even “people who can’t speak have their own voices, and they have them whether or not we reporters pull near.” She was speaking about the phrase in the context of journalism, but I think it can also be applied to advocacy and activism.

When I say that business leaders should amplify the voices of others, I don’t mean that they should speak for others or assume they know better than them. I’m saying they should support them. If you’re a business leader, here are a few ways you can do so.

1. Seek to Learn and Understand the Situation

The foundational step you should take? Seek to learn and understand the situation at hand.

Research journalists and experts on the matter and read, listen to and watch their work. Consult various news sources—and be mindful of any criticism experts, journalists and people affected by or close to the situation might have of certain coverage because sometimes, reports can get things wrong. See if you can connect with people online and/or offline who have been affected by the conflict or know people who have, and get their perspectives.

Don’t stick to one source of information. Read, listen and watch—and then read, listen and watch some more. If you stick to only one source of information, you risk getting only parts of the story or misinformation.

2. Avoid Unintentionally Minimizing Someone Else’s Pain

Sometimes, in an effort to connect and empathize with others, we might bring up a similar thing we’ve experienced or observed in our own lives or compare what’s happening elsewhere with what’s happening at home or somewhere else.

But I urge you to avoid doing so, to avoid engaging in “whataboutism.” Don’t make global conflicts about yourself or compare them to your part, or another part, of the world. For example, if someone tells you about problems in their motherland, don’t say something like, “The United States has problems too” or “The United States faces a similar issue.” The United States certainly has serious problems that absolutely need to be addressed, and it’s important to recognize how terrible situations have unfolded in other countries so that we can avoid repeating them here. But there’s a time and place for such things. Saying these types of statements at that moment, in that context, can minimize the pain of the other person. It can come across as dismissive, almost like you are saying, “We all have problems, so what you’re facing isn’t significant.”

3. Amplify People’s Voices in Ways That Best Support Them

When you connect with those affected by a situation, amplify their voices in ways that best support them.

Sometimes, that might look like retweeting or reposting content from someone in the middle of a conflict or an activist from that community. Or, it might look like posting or publishing your own content that stands in solidarity and expresses support. Other times, it might look like offering to post a call-to-action on someone’s behalf to protect their identity. It can even look like temporarily handing your platform to another person altogether—as Ellen DeGeneres did by letting actress Nazanin Nour take over her Instagram stories to bring awareness to the October 1 protests in solidarity with the Iranian people.

As far as how to determine what the “best” way is, use your best judgment, and if appropriate, ask the other person.

And strive to keep things in perspective. Speaking up is important. But the people doing the most work and paying the most consequences in these situations are those who are where those conflicts are taking place.

By learning, understanding, genuinely empathizing and connecting, we can amplify the voices of those affected by global issues—and step by step, we can all put the world on a better trajectory.