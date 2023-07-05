Harnessing Customer Purchase Data: A Transformative Step for the Music Industry

In an era where the digital realm governs how we consume entertainment, it’s time for the music industry to turn a discerning eye toward the methods that have propelled the e-commerce industry to its lofty heights. The secret sauce? Harnessing the power of customer data.

Data as a Business Tool

Data has always been a pivotal business tool, but e-commerce took it to another level, translating it into an engine that drives marketing strategy, customer acquisition, and retention. The result: a booming industry that understands its customers to the granular level, optimizing every aspect of the buying journey. The music industry stands on the brink of a similar metamorphosis.

The transition, however, will require significant changes in perspective and behavior, particularly in how customer data is collected and shared. Today, vital information about fans often remains hidden from creators and underutilized. Ticketing software, music venues, and promoters hoard databases of customer information, leaving artists in the dark about who their customers really are. Bridging this gap is the key to unlocking an untapped potential.

By demanding transparency in data sharing, artists can gain insights into their audience’s demographics, preferences, and behavior. This move isn’t just about the numbers, it’s about nurturing a more direct, personal relationship between artists and fans. Instead of relying on intermediaries, bands and musical artists can directly interact with their fans, personalizing their music, events, and merchandise, according to fans’ preferences.

Taking Notes From E-Commerce

The e-commerce industry (especially consumer goods, lifestyle and fashion brands) has seen massive success in using this data to calculate customer acquisition costs and lifetime value — powerful metrics that inform strategy and drive profitability. If music artists would utilize these metrics, it could revolutionize their ability to monetize their art. They would have a clear picture of the value that each fan brings over time and could optimize their efforts to maximize this value. More importantly, they could make a clear case to investors that are hungry for this sort of action!

By emulating this, artists can also build a direct relationship with their fans, leading to higher retention rates and much more revenue. The ability to cut out middlemen who dilute their profits without adding creative value is an alluring prospect. By taking control of their customer relationships, artists can retain a greater share of the profits that their talent and creativity generate.

Owning customer data enables artists to pivot, adapt, and innovate in response to evolving consumer tastes — much like tech startups or any other business trying to grow fast on shoestring budgets. In the fast-paced world of music, such agility can be the difference between fleeting success and lasting impact.

However, the path towards data transparency isn’t without its hurdles. Privacy concerns and data security are paramount. This transition would require robust data protection measures to be put in place, respecting fans’ rights and safeguarding their personal information. As the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has demonstrated in the e-commerce realm, regulation and compliance can co-exist with data-driven growth, providing a viable model for the music industry.

In the end, the industry's willingness to learn from the e-commerce sector will be the determining factor in this transformative journey. It's a journey towards a future where artists have greater control over their destinies, where fan engagement is personalized and authentic, and where the music industry thrives on data-driven insights.

Taking Action

To start to take control, consider these steps:

Contractually require all ticketing, music, and merch resellers to share your customer data with you as close to real time as possible.

Integrate your centralized CRM (Customer Database) with your resell partners.

Calculate your CPA (Cost Per Acquisition) and LTV (Lifetime Value) for all of your customers across all of your revenue channels.

In an age where technology and data rule, the music industry must learn to dance to this new tune. As artists, promoters and venues rally towards this cause, they don’t just adopt a new strategy, they embark on a movement that holds the promise of reshaping the industry, offering a more profitable, authentic and fan-centric future. This future is not just a mere possibility but a potent necessity that artists and industry stakeholders must strive for to ensure their survival and growth in a digital world that waits for no one.

After all, in the words of Bob Dylan, “The times they are a-changin’.” And it’s time for the music industry to change its tune and embrace the power of data.