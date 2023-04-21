Goal-oriented, Results-driven Success in Digital Publishing

The old saying “He who controls the presses controls the messages” or as singer Jim Morrison of the Doors put it circa 1969, “Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.” The reality is people want to be heard and seen. People want to be understood and effect change as they see it. Or as a pontificating rich publisher, whom I won’t name, once said at a meeting I attended in the early ’90s, “People will always buy the papers until the day comes when they can carry the computer into the bathroom.” Guess what happened? The proof is in your hand.

It’s not only the great internet equalizer, but the overreaching info changer that now occupies the 24-hour day, 365 days a year, speeding up all the time. In this new day of artificial intelligence (AI), instantaneous digital publication, the influencers, social media platforms and global televised programming at your literal fingertips, I mean frankly, who really cares about print media anymore? Is putting ink on paper a thing of the past? Why kill the environment by cutting down trees when you can publish digitally, reaching the minds and the masses with your handheld devices?

Let’s look at aspects of traditional but mostly digital publishing—how to succeed with your dreams, ideas and goals while achieving results that reflect your efforts. Taking note of who you keep out of your work environment is often more important than who you let in. Let’s discuss goals, assets, results, consistency, problem-solving, interpersonal communications and more. Have a look into the digital world of publishing.

Definition and History

So where did digital publishing come from? Digital publishing is the ability to put a message, even 140 characters, onto a readily viewable electronic device and platform, such as a desktop, laptop, handheld device, big screen TV or wristwatch, asking Siri to read you a story or asking AI to write one — and more. Over the years, digital publishing has evolved from audiobooks that date back to the '30s, which were developed to help disabled individuals access content, to micro-fiche developed by Harvard in the late '30s and newer types of electronic publishing dating back to the '60s.

Today’s digital publishing was invented, coinciding with internet development, during the mid-’90s and began wrecking traditional print media outlets within a decade. This change demanded a new realization with new goals and new results to attain success. Looking at how to get there requires an understanding of what is going on in the cyber world, including how to play successfully in this new arena. Let’s get “digital” first, and list out the basics and steps to success. Then we will lightly examine the hard part, “who you keep out—or let in,” toward the end of this article.

The Basics: Set Some Goals, Be Aware

Want to tell a story and share it with others? Get past the basics of syntax, punctuation, grammar, content, format, layout and design within a digital-friendly extension. And don’t forget about branding your product and providing contact information. Use an internet-accessible device with your ready-to-read story formatted in a pdf, jpeg, png, tiff, text file or any other broad internet-friendly file. Sign yourself up on various social media platforms; open an account on as many broadcasting or data distribution sites and companies as you can. Look for and research digital distribution outlets and avenues. To become qualified, you may need to provide a photo ID, a tax ID and/or a social security number to open accounts under your name or brand.

Purchase a domain name for your book, story or business venture. Build a hosting package, a web presence or maybe purchase a website with e-commerce capabilities. To successfully distribute content digitally, these things must be done. Hire someone to help you if need be and be mindful of the vast amount of internet website hucksters. The slick ones, at times, may even be referred to you by real industry professionals. They may have extremely nice fake websites, with no employees and they may take your money and run.

Digital scammers — whether people or organizations — promise to deliver the best results only to set you up for long-term expenses while mining your personal data and information. Ask a lot of questions, get verifiable answers and trust yourself while choosing digital partners. Set your goals, demand results, implement review steps, communicate often and use common sense. If it doesn't feel right, then it's probably not right. Digital publishing has propagated digital scamming; not only will they take your money, but they will also steal your information and intellectual property. Digital publishing, technically and widely available, can have a very costly dark edge, to say the least. Trust with verification.

Measure What You Want

Starting at the highest level, be bold and implement measurable goals that support and align with what you consider successful. In the AI digital age, the reins of mass messaging are no longer conveniently controlled by conglomerates and the rich. If you can get a cell phone or computer access and post your message online, then in essence, you are publishing in the digital world. Perhaps a simplified view, but it’s true, and the complexity only goes up from there. When you achieve the smallest of goals, getting noticed on a digital device, be it music, blogs or photography, you are achieving success, which can drive your results. Some have managed to get super rich and famous in the digital world and people will still ask: what do they really do for a living? Getting one comment on your work in the digital arena is the beginning of goal achievement.

Measure it out; what do you want from the new digital universe? When was the last time you read a newspaper, a book, a magazine or went to a library? Do you know the difference between digital publishing and digital printing? Ask your friendly AI.