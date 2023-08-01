Giving Back Is Good For Business

I believe that you can’t give enough — as long as it’s done right.

When my wife and I founded BodyGuardz, we wanted it to be about the people, always. We were determined to create an environment where people were prioritized over profits. As our company grew, we felt inspired to start a nonprofit, Relief Haven, to amplify our efforts in giving back. Much of that inspiration came after meeting Sery Kone from Abidjan, Ivory Coast in Africa.

Sery’s childhood was not easy. At the age of 4, he was taken from his mother when his parents divorced and forced into slavery on a cacao farm. For seven years, Sery worked long hours under harsh conditions, often beaten, underfed and alone.

Despite the odds, Sery never gave up hope. At the age of 11, he ran away and began an arduous journey back home. He walked hundreds of miles on his own, experiencing hunger, thirst and danger along the way.

When Sery finally arrived in Abidjan, a city of over four million people, he was alone, scared and had no idea how to find his mother. He spent several months living on the streets, trying to survive. Then one day, Sery’s uncle recognized him and followed him for hours. After his uncle was able to prove who he was, Sery realized that his uncle wanted to help him. He invited Sery to live with him, as his mother had died only months before.

With the support and love of his uncle, Sery excelled in his education, graduating from high school and then college. He became an entrepreneur and constantly looked for ways to help other children who were enslaved at the cacao farms. Sery believed that education was the best way to bring them out of slavery. Before even graduating from college, he founded WELL AFRICA with a global action plan designed to eliminate child labor in the Ivory Coast.

To date, our Relief Haven and WELL AFRICA partnership has built two elementary schools and a high school in the Ivory Coast. These schools teach children language, math and business skills—empowering them to become self-reliant and successful.

We are also micro-funding 22 entrepreneurs in the Ivory Coast, providing small loans to start their own businesses. From taxi companies to printing businesses, these entrepreneurs are making a difference in their communities, and we are proud to support them.

At BodyGuardz, we continue to give back and make a meaningful impact. It’s not just about protecting phones—it’s about empowering people and creating opportunities for success. That’s why we give a percentage of every dollar earned to Relief Haven.

Sery’s story of strength and perseverance has changed my life and my perspective on business. Despite facing incredible adversity at such a young age, he has never given up hope and never stopped affecting change. His commitment to education and empowering others is what inspires us to stay involved and make a difference.

In over ten trips to Abidjan, I’ve been able to discover more about myself and the joy of giving. Our moments together are irreplaceable and reminders that we are all members of the same human family, linked in amazing ways. We are proud to support Sery’s work and continue to be inspired by his incredible journey. You can watch more about Sery’s story here.

In today's interconnected world, the role of businesses extends beyond profitability. Companies have the power to make a positive impact on the communities they operate in. By actively engaging in corporate social responsibility initiatives, they can strengthen relationships with customers, employees and communities. When CEOs ask my opinion about the best way an organization can give back, I typically respond with the following advice:

1. Volunteer Programs

One of the most direct ways companies can give back is through employee volunteer programs. This not only benefits local organizations but also cultivates a sense of pride and purpose among the workforce. To encourage volunteer work, a business can allocate a certain time, such as a day a month, for its employees to give back to the communities it operates in through volunteer service projects.

2. Philanthropic Partnerships

Companies can make a significant impact by forming strategic partnerships with nonprofits and charities. By donating funds, resources and expertise, businesses can help address pressing social issues such as education, healthcare, poverty and environmental conservation. By partnering with an existing NGO that already has the required expertise, companies can more feasibly create an effective Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) program.

3. Skills-Based Volunteering

Beyond monetary contributions, companies can leverage the skills and expertise of their employees to make a difference. Skills-based volunteering involves providing pro bono services that align with a company’s core competencies. For example, a technology company could offer web development courses for free to underserved communities.

4. Sustainable Business Practices

A commitment to sustainable business practices not only benefits the environment but also demonstrates social responsibility. A business can deploy sustainability principles throughout its organization — from basic recycling programs to the materials used in its own products.

5. Education and Skill Development

Investing in education and skills development initiatives is another way companies can give back to a community. By offering scholarships, internships or apprenticeships, businesses can provide opportunities for disadvantaged individuals to develop skills. Similar to our work in Africa, an organization could offer micro-loans to budding entrepreneurs in developing countries.

6. Community Engagement and Support

Active community engagement is crucial for companies to understand and address the specific needs and concerns of the communities they operate in. For example, a construction company could lead a community forum to talk about planned land use.

Incorporating community giving into business strategies not only benefits society but also enhances a company’s reputation, employee morale and customer loyalty. Companies have a unique opportunity to create positive change by utilizing their resources, expertise and influence for the betterment of the community.