Five Ways to Shift Your Mindset in 2022

When thinking of “mindset,” I usually think of business and getting into a success mentality. However, this isn’t always the case. Mindset can play into every part of your life. After being in a car accident in January and being in bed for weeks, I realized it wasn’t just the physical injuries that were tough; it was very mental, as well. This was the new year, and I felt defeated. I couldn’t work, and I had constant thoughts of “Why did this happen? Why did that person slam into me at high speed as I was stopped?”

This went on for days as I would try to walk outside for five minutes a day to build back strength. Then I stumbled on a podcast interview that almost seemed meant for me at that moment. This completely shifted my perception. Suddenly I felt the need to get up and push myself a little more each day, and little by little, my life as I knew it, and my mental and physical health, started to come back.

Your mind is a powerful thing. Mastering your mindset is the key to changing your life and continuing to live an abundant life. Here are five ways to change your mindset in 2022.

1. Focus on Your Life, Not Others

It’s easy to compare ourselves and get stuck in the rat race of life, particularly after a setback. Everyone is unique and living their own journey. Albeit not planned, taking a couple of months of rest ended up being a gift for me. It gave me new ideas and direction, and fresh opportunities started to come my way.

2. Have a Plan

Where are you heading this year? The more you can visualize your goals and put them down on paper, the more likely you are to reach them. Think about your long-term vision and see if it gels with your short-term habits of today.

3. Lean into Positivity

Start the day in a positive way while still acknowledging your feelings. It’s okay that this happened and I feel this way, but I’m going to make a point of doing X, Y and Z this week, which always puts me in a good mood. Enjoy life! Celebrate the small wins and know that those will lead to bigger things.

4. Remove Negativity

Knowing when to step away if something is taking away from your peace or zapping your energy in some way can be tough. If you notice that you feel depleted in meetings with certain people or something just feels off, it may be a good thing to step away or set a boundary. This goes for personal relationships, as well, which are constantly changing and evolving over time. When you make the change, you’ll usually know instantly if you made the right choice. You’ll feel more at ease and have less anxiety about the situation.

5. Remember to Shine

Above all, be yourself and enjoy every moment! Listen to music and podcasts that empower you. Surround yourself with others living with the same values as you. Fill your life with hobbies and continue to learn and grow. Live life fully!

There’s a joy to living in your truth, whether in relationships or your next business venture. Living authentically will allow you to be in your best state of mind. The Tony Robbins quote that sticks with me is “Identify your problems, but give your power and energy to solutions.” Let’s do just that.