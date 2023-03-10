Finding Time for the Fruits of Your Labor

When you are constantly working, there is an overflow of worry, restlessness, ideas and much more. As an entrepreneur, stress and anxiety are experiences that you go through sometimes every hour of the day. But don’t forget to smile, because I have come to give you some great news that pertains to all the hard work that you have put into your business. The good Bible tells me in the Book of Ecclesiastes that there is a time for everything. So, if you are worried about the harvest that has not come yet, know that it is coming. You deserve to see and enjoy the fruits of your labor. As a business owner, it is simple to get caught up in the day-to-day cycles.

Things like:

Meetings

Market checking

Hiring & Firing

Inventory

Bills

Bills

More Bills

And much much more.

Growing up, I always dreamed of being on the big screen. I developed characters inside my bedroom, and I would imitate the voices that I heard in my head in my mirror. I never imagined being an actual voice inside a film — until it happened. About a year ago, one of my colleagues told me about Kim Cameron, who was creating an animated film. She wanted to use my voice in the movie. At first, I didn’t think much of it — and then I decided to accept the invitation to call Kim.

She told me about her animated film and that she wanted me to do some background singing as well as a voiceover for a pirate character. I quickly got to work inside my studio and sent the audio files back to Kim and her producer. A year later, Kim sent me an email inviting me to the movie premiere in Miami, Florida. I was ecstatic. I looked at the movie premiere flier and I even saw Vanilla Ice as one of the cast members. I grew up loving him. That was cool.

I went back and forth on the decision to attend because I had prior obligations with my business. In contemplation, I remembered my dream of seeing myself on the big screen when I was a child, and I felt like this was my moment to enjoy some of the fruits of my labor. It may not have been a big role in Kim’s film, but it meant the world to me. Sometimes we must stop and enjoy the small or big wins in our journeys. It can mean a lot in the long run. Constant work omits time for play and appreciation.

Unfortunately, I was not able to attend the movie premiere because I had such a busy schedule with my bookstore, and that regretted decision catapulted me to the idea of writing this article of notification to the hard workers in the world of entrepreneurs, creators and everyone else in their respective places — to not forget to enjoy the fruits of your labor. It's a reward, a second wind, a pat on the back, an echo to keep pushing; or it could be a notice that your job is done and it's okay to move on to the next thing.

When I speak of appreciation, my definition may differ from others. But all in all, I feel like it should be inclusive as all part of the journey. The seeds that you plant as a visionary, an investor, a singer, an entrepreneur — will one day sprout into a beautiful harvest. That is the hope, but while the full picture is being painted, don’t forget to celebrate the various sections of colors, lines, shapes and even alterations. Don’t be like me and miss celebrating your winning moments on the court because you’re too busy in the locker room on your phone texting. That may not have been the best analogy, but the point is easy to understand.

Enjoyment of the fruits is just as important as the labor. The upside to my story is that Kim and I spoke again and she has invited me to collaborate more in the future. I will not miss the next opportunity or opportunities that allow me to enjoy the fruits of my labor — and I hope you do the same.