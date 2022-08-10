A Film Expert’s Tips for Improving Your Marketing Videos

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

There is no doubt that video is one of the most crucial tools in your marketing arsenal. Without video, your business could be left behind. You may miss opportunities to connect with customers. Using video in your marketing plan can help you highlight your business in unique ways by telling stories.

However, despite all their glory, videos can sometimes fall flat. Some videos fail to reach any meaningful engagement at all. This leaves many marketers frustrated. The problem usually stems from a misunderstanding on how to create and use video in marketing campaigns. Simply making videos is not enough. It requires consistency and a sharp focus on brand messaging.

Here are six basic techniques you can use to elevate your marketing videos. By pausing and taking a moment to evaluate your plans, you can dramatically increase the power of this tool.

Keep It Simple.

One of the biggest problems we see with clients is that they try to put too much information into one video. Marketing videos should be short and simple. Keep to one theme or storyline. This will help the audience stay engaged with your video longer.

For example, if your video topic is about your business’s charity work, stay on that point. Do not try to highlight your products in that video. This will come off as disingenuous and salesy. You may even lose some viewers.

Aim for Consistency and Relevance.

Customers like consistency. If you can post regular content that is relevant to your brand messaging, then that will go a long way. I would suggest posting between three to four times per week with relevant topics.

For example, if you are a law firm, pick three topics a week to video blog about. These could be free tips for your clients or helpful facts about the law. Keep the videos short and fun.

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

Make Them Laugh or Smile.

Over the last few years, humor has dominated social media marketing. This is especially true on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Comedy and lite humor is a great way to capture people’s attention. Try to avoid temperamental tones in your videos. Avoid politics at all costs and focus on optimism and hope. This can help you create a customer culture that will champion your brand.

High Quality Still Matters.

When we think of high-quality video, we often think about the type of camera or editing equipment used. But another aspect of high quality surrounds the content. Creating engaging content can be challenging. One way to keep quality high is to think from the customer’s perspective. What are they looking for? What are their needs? By wearing the shoes of your customers, you may be able to tap into content that is so powerful that people cannot ignore it.

Become the Mascot for Your Brand.

Being in front of the camera can sometimes be crippling for business owners. Some prefer to hide. But in today’s video marketing universe, customers demand a human connection. We have noticed that clients that feature staff or management in their videos often maintain longer engagement from viewers. Another thing to note is that it’s OK to be unpolished. Being too polished can work against you, especially on social media. The key is to relax and be yourself. Speak from the heart and find topics that you care about. Just remember to keep things positive.

Influencers Can Help.

If you have the ability to hire an influencer for your videos, it could increase your chances of traffic visibility. Social media influencers have the potential to be worth their weight in gold. If you can connect the right personality with your products, you may find a marvelous opportunity to maximize your marketing efforts. The key is to find someone who is enthusiastic about your products and can bring a different perspective to the table.

In closing, the key to any successful marketing video campaign is consistency. Releasing one video a month will not help your efforts. You must be engaged constantly. By doing so, algorithms and search engines will likely pick up on your metadata quicker. The more relevant content you produce, the better your chances of finding a wider audience to support your business. I hope this helps.

Keep things positive! Keep making videos!