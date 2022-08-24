Feeling Overwhelmed? How to Move from Burnout to Chill Out

As a business owner, it’s easy to fall into the trap of trying to do everything. Most entrepreneurs start with an idea, and as the business grows, they begin to scale up. But it’s difficult to know exactly when to hire additional employees to handle the additional workload. Business owners tend to take on extra work in the early stages, which can often lead to burnout as we try to manage a growing business. I struggled with this myself early on, so I came up with a few ways to stay productive while avoiding burnout.

Schedule Creative Time in Your Calendar

CEOs’ schedules tend to be jam-packed; we go from meeting to meeting with little time in between. As my calendar became busier, I realized that I was not giving myself time off to think and be creative. Creativity is a skill that needs to be cultivated. So, I decided to schedule a creative day once a week, or as I call it, the “eight-hour shower.” I give myself eight hours to think, create and rejuvenate. Things that get scheduled get done, so by having my creative day blocked off on my calendar, it’s much more likely it will happen.

Know Thyself: Do What Energizes You and Delegate the Rest

Take stock of your strengths and weaknesses. Spend your time on the things you’re good at and delegate things that can be done by someone else. Hiring an executive assistant and, eventually, a strong leadership team are two critical steps in successfully managing a growing business. It’s like erecting scaffolding on a building. You’re putting the structure in place that allows you to be the architect or the visionary. Without that scaffolding, you’ll struggle to keep everything moving forward. You lose your focus on the big picture by spending too much energy on the small details. Figure out what motivates and energizes you and do those things, then delegate the rest.

Avoid the Temptation to Micromanage

Once you’ve hired a strong leadership team, it’s important to empower them by giving them responsibility and then trusting it will be done. Avoid the temptation to micromanage. If you’ve been accustomed to doing everything yourself, it may be difficult to step back. After all, your business is your baby who you’ve nourished since birth. But now, your baby has grown into a teenager, and it’s time to let your team members do what they do best. Stay clear and focused on the end goal by setting boundaries with the work you do and what you outsource to team members. Make sure that the activities you are spending your time and energy on are things that drive the business forward. Don’t get lost in the weeds.

Never Stop Learning

We’ve all heard about things we can do to avoid burnout, like exercise, meditation and spending time in nature. I try to do many of these things, though I haven’t quite got the hang of meditation yet. One thing I do prioritize is never stop learning. In fact, it is one of the core values of my company, “Stay nimble, never stop learning.” Learning new things keeps us open to new ideas and moving forward. If you need a shift in perspective, take a class, read a book, listen to a podcast or try a new sport. Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone may not seem like a way to avoid burnout, but it can shake you out of your routine and create positive energy that can reinvigorate you.

Cultivate Relationships

Spend time with real people in real life. We’ve all been through a difficult few years where our normal social interactions have been dramatically altered. We’ve been fearful of going out and socializing. It’s important to remember that face-to-face relationships are actually an interaction of energy. Have you ever met a friend who has a positive outlook on life and afterward you come away feeling energized and uplifted? Make sure to prioritize time with friends and family to allow for an exchange of energy.

Better to Burn Out or Fade Away?

Neil Young once asked if it was better to burn out or fade away. Obviously, I would not choose either, but for a business owner, burnout is insidious. If you are in it for the long haul, you need to develop strategies to stay ahead of it. Schedule time for self-care, learn to delegate and prioritize. Review your workflow and your priorities on a regular basis. Things that you may have done in the past may no longer be necessary as the business grows. If you’re feeling stressed and at risk of burnout, which strategies could you implement today to ensure you allow yourself time to create and rejuvenate?