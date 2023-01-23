E-Commerce Is Possible for Digital Nomads

A common dream of many couples is to travel the world after retirement. Simplify their lives and embrace adventure. Many dream but few actually follow through. The logistics can be daunting. Add into the mix a spouse who owns a clothing brand and is running two e-commerce stores and you have a recipe for procrastination.

In 2019, my husband and I did just that. We sold our home of 20+ years and the majority of its contents. We packed our Dodge cargo van and hit the road. Free at last, free at last… Tethered to no one and nothing, except my phone, my laptop, my customers, my suppliers, my business!

For the last three years, we have lived the majority of each year on the road. Both domestically and overseas. I’m happy to report that I still have my business, the same laptop I started with and an intact marriage. All things are possible with proper planning.

Before You Go, Build the Foundation

Prior to jumping off, I had spent many years developing my product line and setting up my e-commerce stores so I had a well-oiled machine in place before hitting the road.

If you’re like me and delivering consistently high-quality products is very important to you, spend a lot of time making sure your manufacturing partners and suppliers understand your product specifications, are trustworthy and are consistent, clear communicators.

You can have the best product in the world, but if the customer does not receive their order in a timely manner, then order cancellations and returns are inevitable.

Unhappy, anxious customers also lead to more customer service inquiries which were something I was working hard to minimize. After many trials and errors surrounding 3PLs (third-party logistics), commonly known as fulfillment centers, I settled on a service that ships orders the same day in most cases, exclusively with UPS. This type of 3PL comes at a higher price but the service provided is faster, consistent, trustworthy and trackable. By now, you can see that these features are my mantra for having a happy business life both on and off the road.

Challenges of Running an E-Commerce Business on the Road

I handle all of the customer service inquiries from the very mundane to the most sensitive. As the founder and designer of the brand, who better to answer questions about fit, form and function? Customers love it and you can cut to the chase much quicker. Overall, this approach works great with the exception of when we are traveling in remote regions with no cell service, which we really like to do!

• Customer Service

I pride myself on getting back to my customers quickly, so when we venture out into a remote region without access to WiFi or cell coverage, I make sure I am never out of reach for more than 24 hours at a time. Even that amount of time can be too long, which means that, depending on your busy season, you may need to structure your travel itinerary to stay connected during those times. During the slow season, I feel comfortable heading out into our National and State Parks to disconnect for a day. Visitor centers are generally located within an easy distance, so we don’t have to go too far to check in with all things business.

• Product Development

Developing new products is a lot like having a new baby in the house or a new puppy. It demands more attention and patience but most importantly, it demands that you be present. This is the one area of the business that I haven’t found a workaround for. I’ve done it while being on the road, but I found that it takes twice as long and costs more—plus, it feels too fragmented. Try to structure your year to include a period where you can have a set base for a two-month stretch of time. Be careful to schedule ahead of time with your suppliers. Related

We pass prototypes back and forth quickly while I keep the manufacturing facility abreast of the new developments so there are no surprises when new styles go into production. Clear communication and swift followthrough by all parties involved can allow you to be more nimble.

• Social Media and Marketing

The social media and marketing demands of e-commerce are ever-present and I never feel as if I'm doing enough. I've outsourced it, done it completely myself, as well as used interns and freelancers to help with portions of it. No matter how much help I have, I find I still have to direct, edit and coordinate photography. It's simply the nature of the beast and it takes time. In fact, it takes a lot of time. When we first started our journey in 2019, I was pretty uptight about it; but over time I've learned to relax and have more fun with it. After all, I have fun while talking to my customers directly, so why shouldn't I have fun when talking to them through social media?

Some things you may just have to do yourself while on the road—but take it from me and try not to stay overly uptight. You want to enjoy life on the road, not sweat over it all the time!

The Lessons Learned

After three years of being footloose and fancy-free, what I’ve learned is that running a successful e-commerce business on the road is a lot like successful travel itself. It requires all of the same characteristics and activities. It requires you to be bold, plan ahead, stay in touch, be curious and open to fun. But most of all, it requires you to stay calm and think outside the box.