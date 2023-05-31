Don’t Let a Bad Interview Become a Good Headline: How To Best Prepare for a Media Appearance

Whether you’re a musician, an actor or an entrepreneur, at some point, you might look to hire a publicist and seek press opportunities to best tell your story. After engaging with your publicist to craft a compelling pitch, you’ll likely start receiving media opportunities, but are you ready? For some, speaking to the press can be exciting and for others, it might be stressful. For most, it is likely somewhere in between.

With sensationalized headlines and out-of-context quotes driving clicks, it’s important to prepare in advance before sitting down for an interview. By having an understanding of what information you are comfortable sharing, and what information you are not comfortable sharing, these internal conversations can lead to presenting your knowledge both effectively and productively. After years of participating in these conversations, here are some helpful tips and tricks to consider before interacting with the press.

Before getting started, it’s important to ask some questions. What is the media format? Will this interview be live? Will this be on video? When are you expecting this article to come out? Dressing appropriately, having a suitable, quiet environment and understanding the overall set-up (and topic!) is the first step in best preparing for an interview before a single question is asked.

Speaking about your journey and your career history should come easy; it is your story to tell, but it is also easy to get a little too comfortable. Be mindful that unless otherwise stated, most conversations would be considered "on the record" and anything you say can and might be used within the article. While it's certainly important to remain authentic and genuine, it is equally as important to choose your words carefully. Confidently talk about what you know, but don't feel compelled to talk about things you don't, if asked. If not an expert on a topic or unable to provide an educated opinion on an unfamiliar situation, it is completely respectable, and appreciated, to let the journalist and/or audience know that it is something you can't comment on.

We’ve all heard the controversial phrase “all press is good press,” but no one wants bad press. While the majority of an interview could have gone as perfectly as possible, that small remaining amount that might have included inappropriate anecdotes, disparaging comments and/or information meant to be kept confidential, can become the headline. While the hope is that all interviews, podcast episodes, print articles and TV segments are meant to be consumed in their full context, sometimes headlines can create their own story. As stories are shared across the internet, sometimes without even being read, it can become a weird digital game of telephone, driven by clicks. Speaking carefully and concisely can reduce the possibility of a headline gone wild.

Media appearances are meant to put additional eyes on your band or brand, with the hopes of garnering new fans or customers. By asking questions in advance, speaking concisely and factually, all while remaining authentic and personable, you’ll likely achieve the desired results. Practice makes perfect, so the more interactions with media, the more natural these experiences become, which can help you and your brand, and it can also make your publicist’s job just a little bit easier.