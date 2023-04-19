Depressed But Not Defeated

As a business leader, the pressure I put on myself to succeed can be overwhelming. With the state of the world in constant flux and unpredictable events occurring on a regular basis, it’s not uncommon to feel a sense of anxiety and depression creeping in. Lately, it’s been a real struggle for me.

But as a leader, it’s important to recognize these feelings and understand how they can impact both you and your team because they do.

Here’s a short list of what’s been helping me.

First and foremost, it’s important to remember that you’re only human. You’re allowed to feel anxious or overwhelmed at times, but it’s crucial to not let these emotions consume you. It’s okay to take a step back and focus on self-care before returning to your responsibilities as a leader. One way to do this is to let your second-in-command lead for a while, take regular breaks throughout the day or even limit your work hours to ensure you have time for personal pursuits. By prioritizing your mental health, you can be better equipped to lead your team through both good and bad times.

Another helpful strategy is to stay informed, but not obsess over the news. It’s important to keep up with current events and global issues, but constantly checking the news or social media can quickly become overwhelming. Instead, make a conscious effort to limit your exposure and focus on actionable steps you can take to improve your business or community. For me, it’s volunteering once a week.

In addition, consider connecting with other business leaders or professionals in your industry to talk about how you feel. Surrounding yourself with a supportive network that can empathize can help alleviate some of the stress and anxiety you may be feeling. It can also create an opportunity for collaboration and problem-solving and even friendship.

When communicating with your team, it’s important to maintain transparency and honesty. Acknowledge the current state of the world, but also offer a message of hope and resilience. Let your team know that while there may be challenges ahead, you’re committed to finding solutions and moving forward together. It’s so important to encourage open communication within your team. By actively listening to concerns and ideas, you can foster trust and collaboration. This can not only help your team navigate difficult times but also lead to a stronger and more productive workplace overall.

As a leader, it's important to recognize when additional support is needed. Don't be afraid to seek out professional help if you're struggling with anxiety or depression. I have. Mental health is just as important as physical health, and taking care of yourself can ultimately benefit both you and your team.

Finally, remember to celebrate the small victories. In times of uncertainty, it can be easy to focus on what’s going wrong. But by recognizing the positive moments and milestones, you can maintain a sense of momentum and motivation. Whether it’s closing a deal, launching a new product or simply achieving a personal goal, take the time to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of yourself and your team.

Navigating feelings of anxiety and depression as a business leader can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. My hope is, by prioritizing self-care, staying informed but not consumed by the news, connecting with others, maintaining transparency with your team, encouraging open, honest communication, seeking professional help when needed and celebrating the small victories, you can successfully guide your team through difficult times while helping yourself and remaining hopeful for the future.