How Covid-19 Changed Dance Music Fans’ Connection to the Scene and What It Means for Brands

Dance music (DM), or electronic music, has a considerable following, with over 1.5 billion people listening to it regularly, according to numbers from IMS Business Report 2019.

The DM fan community has always been thought of as a space where fans of diverse backgrounds are welcomed and accepted. This aspect of DM culture is particularly evident at events such as raves and festivals, which provide the opportunity for fans and community members to gather and celebrate their shared passion for the genre. The experiences leave many fans with a sense of unity and belonging. It was precisely these types of gatherings, however, that were threatened with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This spurred my company’s interest in exploring the pandemic’s impact on the community. We combined qualitative and quantitative research methods, both offline and online, to gain a complete understanding of what characterizes dance music culture, including the community’s characteristics, habits and any changes endured due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We uncovered valuable insights regarding changes in their behavior. As the onset of the pandemic made attendance at in-person events difficult or impossible, livestreams became an essential aspect of their routines.

Within “InsomniacTV,” a popular platform used to stream DM and engage with other members of the DM community, my company’s research findings uncovered that users spent an average of 13-16 hours per day interacting with each other. They often listened to 24/7 livestreams while carrying out their daily activities and used the chat to discover new music and socialize with other users. In the uncertainty and chaos of the pandemic, DM fans sought refuge in their online communities.

According to a piece from Financial Times (paywall), festivals largely turned to web-based services and other technologies to keep going in 2020. During the pandemic, musicians, DJs and organizers have seized on services such as Mixcloud and online radio stations, as they have tried to replicate the thrill — and at least some of the revenue — of live events. That has been difficult, but artists say they value the chance to perform.

DM culture has also permeated other online spaces during the pandemic, allowing fans to continue enjoying and sharing music, interacting with others and remaining updated on event information. Fans’ increased interest in gaming, streaming and clubbing activities has caused virtual clubs, online events and DJ live sets to grow in popularity. DM venues have emerged on online platforms, allowing fans to regain a sense of belonging by interacting with each other during virtual experiences.

Many dance music fans also discover new music through music streaming platforms (Spotify, SoundCloud and Apple Music) and video streaming platforms (YouTube and Twitch) as they recommend songs outside of users’ typical playlists. According to IMS Business Report 2020, streaming accounted for roughly 90 percent of dance music consumption last year.

The DM community has adapted and thrived despite the challenges it has faced amidst the pandemic, and the community’s rising numbers have resulted in increased attention from companies and advertisers seeking to reach this audience. Developing sponsorships, partnerships and other collaborations could allow business leaders to promote their products/services while also raising awareness of their brands.

There are significant opportunities for brands to connect with DM fans. However, since this audience has an aversion to over-commercialization, it requires more than traditional marketing efforts: Strategies should be thoughtful and intentional, as DM fans often pride themselves on their underground and cultural origins.

One potential way to connect to these users is through livestreams. Livestream chats allow users to discuss their thoughts on live/pre-recorded performances, providing an opportunity for direct marketing efforts. In addition to 24/7 livestreams, partnering with or hosting one-time virtual rave events can allow businesses to appeal to the DM community where they congregate naturally.

Another way to successfully reach out to DM fans is at the intersection of gaming and music. This is a natural intersection to explore further because of the high number of gaming fans interested in DM; fans are drawn to platforms where they can interact with the community in real time. This has led to the popularization of video game concerts.

Although the dance music fans’ connection to the scene has shifted since the onset of the pandemic, there are still many opportunities for brands to connect with them. However, the continuous monitoring of fans’ online behavior is needed to understand and leverage the community’s interests and discover the best opportunities to connect with them.