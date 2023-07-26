Changing the Cannabis Mindset in the EU and Beyond

Cannabis is continuing its global growth. Similar to the U.S., the European Union is implementing a patchwork of legalization measures, with several countries taking steps to expand the legalization of cannabis for medical and/or adult-use purposes. As CEO and Co-founder of a cannabis company in Germany, I have watched the process of legalization grow from talks to proposals. While there is opportunity for my own company, there is also room for other cannabis-based businesses to serve consumers — as long as we can change the cannabis mindset.

In Germany, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced a two-pillar, scaled-down approach to adult-use cannabis legalization, which included the introduction of cannabis clubs that will be able to cultivate and distribute cannabis to adult members. Meanwhile, Switzerland has recently launched a pilot program to assess the health effects of regulating cannabis by allowing adult-use sales in Basel and soon Zurich, Geneva and Lausanne. The Netherlands, despite having coffee shops that offer cannabis for several decades, will launch its first legal cannabis cultivation pilot program by the end of 2023. Luxembourg decriminalizes cannabis and is about launching pilot projects. Malta has already established the legal process for non-profit cannabis clubs. The Czech Republic seeks to legalize the whole value chain.

Recently, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach’s draft rules were leaked to a German Press Agency and included plans to declassify cannabis as a non-narcotic. Such actions will increase access for patients as well as ease regulations for prescribing doctors and business operators in the space.

With cannabis becoming more widely accepted for its medicinal and wellness potential, it’s important that societal views on cannabis adapt and progress as well. This starts with destigmatizing cannabis, its users and the culture surrounding the plant.

Combat Cannabis Stereotypes and Misconceptions

The use of medical cannabis is supported by a growing body of scientific research, which has shown that it can be effective for many symptoms, including chronic pain, anxiety, depression and epilepsy. Despite its various wellness benefits, there continue to be negative stigmas surrounding the use of medical cannabis.

A recent European Journal of Criminology study compared seven countries in the EU that varied in levels of cannabis criminalization and found that in countries with more punitive laws, the stigmas surrounding the plant were more intense. Within places where negative stigmas were more concentrated, cannabis users were more likely to experience judgments from friends and family members. These communities were also more likely to believe in outdated stereotypes, like all cannabis users are lazy, dangerous, deviant or unintelligent. These stereotypes not only harm the reputation of medical cannabis users but also can make it difficult for patients to access it.

It’s important to showcase the range of cannabis users — which vary in age, gender, socioeconomic status, wellness needs and product preferences. By sharing personal experiences and discussing the benefits and applications of cannabis, societies can break down the barriers that prevent people from feeling comfortable with it. By acknowledging the growing use of cannabis among diverse populations and its wellness benefits, communities can help reduce stigma and create a safe and healthier environment.

Use Education to Empower Physicians, Consumers and Regulators

To help reduce the stigma surrounding cannabis, it's important to educate physicians, consumers and lawmakers about the plant's reported wellness benefits and medicinal properties. Some of the most common uses of cannabis are to alleviate symptoms of chronic pain, anxiety and depression. It can also aid in relaxation and promote a sense of well-being.

In most jurisdictions that have legalized medical cannabis use, it is up to the physicians to decide under which circumstances cannabis should be prescribed and which patients could benefit from the treatment. For this reason, it is critical for established and emerging medicinal markets to provide continuing education, resources and research on cannabis and its applications to medical professionals.

Consumers serve as the lifeblood and navigator for cannabis industries. As seen from established adult-use markets in the U.S., such as California and Colorado, as well as Canada, products developed in accordance with consumer preferences, uses and needs. Such markets offer a variety of products that differ in mediums — like flower, vapes, topicals, edibles, concentrates and tinctures — as well as potency, effects, onset time, quality and aesthetics (branding and marketing).

To create further accessibility, transparency, safety and consistent supply within the market, legislators should be educated on the uses and application of cannabis in jurisdictions that recognize medicinal and/or adult-use industries. Without the proper regulatory framework in place, legalized adult use and medical markets fall victim to competition with the illicit market. When illegal products flood the markets, communities risk deficiencies in product safety and quality as well as it falling into the hands of minors.

Normalize Use Through Legalization

With Germany declassifying cannabis as a non-narcotic, more patients will have access to the market, and there will be new opportunities for both domestic and foreign brands to meet the demand. Education will be crucial to normalize the medical use of cannabis.

With the expanding access to medical cannabis in Germany, patients will not only be able to secure medical cannabis through providers but will also allow further access to technology and products for growing cannabis at home. With the expansion of the medical cannabis industry, there are opportunities for companies within established markets in the U.S. and Canada to establish partnerships with German companies to facilitate and expedite its growth in the EU.

Currently, Germany relies on imports of medical cannabis seeds from countries that produce medical cannabis under Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP), an annex to the European Union — Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP). With cannabis declassified, Germany will look to import partners to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis. Such changes would allow more growth of seed exports across Europe and Canada to satisfy patient access in Germany.