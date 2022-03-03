How Cannabis Media Platforms Are Staying Relevant With Content

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

In the internet age, it’s challenging to stay relevant for very long. At the drop of a hat, the number of readers can plummet if you’re not covering specific topics. Usually, that boils down to clickbait articles that mislead people or misrepresent a story. Although this is true of regular media platforms, it’s especially difficult for outlets in a particular niche — like cannabis.

Cannabis media platforms report on an industry with a lot of controversy surrounding it. Naturally, many low-quality clickbait springs out from negative cannabis industry stories.

However, a few cannabis media platforms stay relevant by reporting on topics in the cannabis industry that really matter. As the leader of a Black cannabis magazine, I’ve seen firsthand how fast this space is growing. Find out what these platforms are and how they’ve become shining beacons in a dark landscape of low-quality content by reading below.

The Misrepresentation of Cannabis Industry Stories

From my perspective, it seems like the media at large doesn’t quite understand the cannabis industry. Although mainstream media treats cannabis more fairly than before, many still churn out sensational stories.

For example, one of the most significant cannabis stories in the last few years was when dozens of Americans fell ill from a then-unknown vaping illness (EVALI). However, many in the media failed to clarify later that the CDC believes the “culprit” that caused this mysterious vaping illness was an ingredient specifically in illegal-market vape pens. Still, some in the media continued to claim the illness was simply linked to vaping cannabis.

This illustrates the problem that finding information about the cannabis industry can be difficult. After all, there isn’t a single trusted person or entity in the cannabis industry that people can rely on for information. That’s why most trusted cannabis stories come from research articles since they have some credibility. The thing is, the cannabis industry needs more than just scientific backing.

After all, the cannabis industry is complex, ever-changing and interconnected. Consumers need a way to sift through the misinformation and get the cannabis news they need.

How Cannabis Media Platforms Are Setting the Record Straight

Luckily, multiple cannabis media platforms have taken it upon themselves to try and clear up the confusion in the cannabis industry. Below are currently some of the most crucial cannabis media platforms.

Marijuana Moment

From my perspective, one of the most compelling cannabis media platforms currently is Marijuana Moment. Marijuana Moment keeps their ears close to the ground to cover a wide range of topics. They stay relevant by providing clear and well-written articles about cannabis industry topics that can come in the form of reporting on cannabis culture.

That’s because, over the last decade, cannabis has firmly entered the mainstream spotlight. On Marijuana Moment, articles highlight the fact that the SXSW Festival has selected cannabis panels, and that the NFL is awarding $1 million to study cannabis and pain management and concussions for players.

That’s just scratching the surface — the site features stories from business to science and health topics. What other cannabis media leaders need to take away from this is that we have a duty to bring essential topics to anyone who’s interested in the cannabis industry.

El Planteo

El Planteo is a cannabis media platform that covers everything from cannabis to gender and sexuality issues. El Planteo is the voice for Spanish-speaking youth, and they give the low down on cannabis issues. Not only that, but El Planteo also covers people of color in the cannabis industry and how they succeeded. They cover everyone from entrepreneurs to social media influencers. El Planteo also covers the development of cannabis culture, law and business through their English website Benzinga.

All Def Cannabis

All Def is a one-of-a-kind media company involved with reporting on culture, news and music through the lens of social and racial justice. Their platform deals with cannabis culture from lifestyle to comedy and everything in between, touching on cannabis topics that are important for consumers and especially people of color.

Most of All Def Cannabis’ media comes in easy-to-watch and engaging videos. That gives them the edge to stay relevant in the era of video streaming.

The Blacklist

The Blacklist is perhaps the most disruptive cannabis media platform on the internet. The Blacklist is run by an anonymous team of cannabis advocates and activists who curate cannabis industry stories. Often, many of these stories are user-submitted through social media, making The Blacklist a user-generated media platform. That allows The Blacklist to make rapid-fire stories that get every side of the cannabis industry, whether legal, medical or underground.

I will say that some posts on The Blacklist can be sensational, but in between, I’ve found genuine concerns about the state of the cannabis industry. The platform helps expose troublemakers in the cannabis industry and keep an eye on wrongdoings by police, politicians and manufacturers.

Staying Ahead of the Curve

What all of these cannabis media platforms have in common is that they’re getting to the crucial issues that face the cannabis industry. All of them leverage social media to stay on top of cannabis reform, activism, business and culture.

As leaders in this space, we need to get to the heart of the cannabis industry not only as industry experts but as enthusiasts, too. As pioneers and actual consumers of cannabis, cannabis media platforms are changing the way information is disseminated by pouring their hearts into the reporting.

We should aim to grow the industry in a healthy way that’s positive for everyone. Unfortunately, the state of the cannabis industry is unsteady, confusing and inconsistent.