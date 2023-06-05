Blockbuster Opportunities: Radical Collaboration and Accountability in Film and TV

Creating entire worlds that never existed, manifesting creatures from nightmares and heroines destined to save the planet from catastrophe: the film and TV industry makes the impossible believable. Behind the scenes, film and TV productions that make onscreen magic are a marvel in themselves. I work in the film and TV industry along with a myriad of stakeholders that make up the industry ecosystem — film commissions, agencies, studios, suppliers, labor unions and guilds, writers, crew and talent, to name a few. Each stakeholder is a vital contributor to ensuring a smooth film production process from inception to audience consumption.

But we are in a climate emergency — scientists have repeatedly warned us. This means that our ability to create and tell stories through film and TV is under threat. Bizarre weather events, natural disasters and emergencies can shut down productions for weeks or months at a time. Working in any emergency requires swift action and an all-hands-on-deck approach to quell the threat.

Working in the film and TV industry requires us to collaborate to do almost anything, and in this way, the word “collaboration” is used a lot. Toss this word around casually and it can seem like a cop-out. Collaboration is powerful when it’s hard, messy, a bit uncomfortable and when it’s for a meaningful common goal. It also only works in conjunction with honest accountability.

I’ve called for radical collaboration to improve the sustainability of the film and TV industry, and I believe it occurs when our collective effort and courage lead to critical adaptations throughout the industry ecosystem that reduces our carbon footprint and increases our accountability to each other.

For existing collectives, this may translate into putting reputational and political clout, as well as sheer buying power, to bear, consistently and publicly. It could also translate for some as forging unlikely partnerships to improve an aspect of the industry and following through with actions and progress. On production, radical collaboration for sustainability could translate into those above the line (creatives, directors, producers) deciding that the project will use its budget to produce clean rather than produce dirty (business as usual practices), and then ensuring crew have the psychological safety and backing to collectively execute.

Does this all sound too idealistic? Perhaps it makes us want to fall back on finger-pointing: “If the employer would mandate…” or “if the union would….” We’re beyond that game, now. Accountability means accepting responsibility for one’s own actions. It’s up to each of us, no matter what part we play, to contribute to the sustainability of the film and TV industry.

You may be thinking: “Well, that’s never going to happen.” I can attest that change is already happening. Just like in the movies, there are champions in the film and TV industry banding together to fight the climate change monster. For over a decade, the Producers Guild of America and the Sustainable Production Alliance have been collaborating to create tools and provide information through the Green Production Guide project. In Canada, Reel Green, Ontario Green Screen and Rolling Green (On Tourne Vert) are examples of provincial industry collectives joining forces with other stakeholders like funders, broadcasters and unions nationally.

Film commissions, city departments, power utilities and crew are collaborating to design and install power kiosks for productions to plug into — reducing reliance on diesel generators. Most recent installations have been in Toronto and Vancouver.

In other parts of the world, stakeholders have amassed under albert, an organization that provides tools, development, training and resources that reduce the environmental impacts of film and TV productions.

And collaborations aren’t just happening at the company, commission or organization level. Talent are organizing and using their platforms to demand change more than ever. Open-minded producers and production managers are engaging their heads of department on ways to decarbonize through clean technology and sustainable practices that reduce carbon emissions. Crew are working together in a healthier environment and feel proud to be part of an effort bigger than themselves.

Sustainability in the film and TV industry has momentum, but I don’t think we’re even close to realizing our full potential. Radical collaboration ensures we’re not working in silos. Accountability ensures our collaborations have meaning and results. We have seven years left in this decisive decade to make the massive progress necessary to reduce the environmental impact of film and TV production. Who are you working with and how are you holding yourself accountable?