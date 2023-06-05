fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
culture council
Content created by members of Rolling Stone Culture Council Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only network of industry professionals who share their insights with our audience.
What's This?
Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.Content is produced and managed by the Rolling Stone Culture Council, a fee-based, invitation-only membership community, operated by Culture Council, LLC, under license from Rolling Stone Licensing, LLC. Visit council.rollingstone.com to find out if you qualify to be a member. Questions about an article? Email concierge@rollingstonecouncil.com.
Culture Council

Blockbuster Opportunities: Radical Collaboration and Accountability in Film and TV

We have seven years left in this decisive decade to make the massive progress necessary to reduce the environmental impact of film and TV production.
Stock Adobe
Anna - stock.adobe.com

Creating entire worlds that never existed, manifesting creatures from nightmares and heroines destined to save the planet from catastrophe: the film and TV industry makes the impossible believable. Behind the scenes, film and TV productions that make onscreen magic are a marvel in themselves. I work in the film and TV industry along with a myriad of stakeholders that make up the industry ecosystem — film commissions, agencies, studios, suppliers, labor unions and guilds, writers, crew and talent, to name a few. Each stakeholder is a vital contributor to ensuring a smooth film production process from inception to audience consumption. 

But we are in a climate emergency — scientists have repeatedly warned us. This means that our ability to create and tell stories through film and TV is under threat. Bizarre weather events, natural disasters and emergencies can shut down productions for weeks or months at a time. Working in any emergency requires swift action and an all-hands-on-deck approach to quell the threat. 

Working in the film and TV industry requires us to collaborate to do almost anything, and in this way, the word “collaboration” is used a lot. Toss this word around casually and it can seem like a cop-out. Collaboration is powerful when it’s hard, messy, a bit uncomfortable and when it’s for a meaningful common goal. It also only works in conjunction with honest accountability.

I’ve called for radical collaboration to improve the sustainability of the film and TV industry, and I believe it occurs when our collective effort and courage lead to critical adaptations throughout the industry ecosystem that reduces our carbon footprint and increases our accountability to each other. 

For existing collectives, this may translate into putting reputational and political clout, as well as sheer buying power, to bear, consistently and publicly. It could also translate for some as forging unlikely partnerships to improve an aspect of the industry and following through with actions and progress. On production, radical collaboration for sustainability could translate into those above the line (creatives, directors, producers) deciding that the project will use its budget to produce clean rather than produce dirty (business as usual practices), and then ensuring crew have the psychological safety and backing to collectively execute.

Editor’s picks

The 50 Worst Decisions in Music History

The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

Does this all sound too idealistic? Perhaps it makes us want to fall back on finger-pointing: “If the employer would mandate…” or “if the union would….” We’re beyond that game, now. Accountability means accepting responsibility for one’s own actions. It’s up to each of us, no matter what part we play, to contribute to the sustainability of the film and TV industry. 

The Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community for Influencers, Innovators and Creatives. Do I qualify?

You may be thinking: “Well, that’s never going to happen.” I can attest that change is already happening. Just like in the movies, there are champions in the film and TV industry banding together to fight the climate change monster. For over a decade, the Producers Guild of America and the Sustainable Production Alliance have been collaborating to create tools and provide information through the Green Production Guide project. In Canada, Reel Green, Ontario Green Screen and Rolling Green (On Tourne Vert) are examples of provincial industry collectives joining forces with other stakeholders like funders, broadcasters and unions nationally.

Film commissions, city departments, power utilities and crew are collaborating to design and install power kiosks for productions to plug into — reducing reliance on diesel generators. Most recent installations have been in Toronto and Vancouver

In other parts of the world, stakeholders have amassed under albert, an organization that provides tools, development, training and resources that reduce the environmental impacts of film and TV productions. 

Trending

Related

Spend the Night in the Last Blockbuster on Earth

Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube to Join Run-D.M.C. at Hip-Hop 50 Live

The Silent Battle: Conquering Stress and Finding Balance in Business

And collaborations aren’t just happening at the company, commission or organization level. Talent are organizing and using their platforms to demand change more than ever. Open-minded producers and production managers are engaging their heads of department on ways to decarbonize through clean technology and sustainable practices that reduce carbon emissions. Crew are working together in a healthier environment and feel proud to be part of an effort bigger than themselves.

Sustainability in the film and TV industry has momentum, but I don’t think we’re even close to realizing our full potential. Radical collaboration ensures we’re not working in silos. Accountability ensures our collaborations have meaning and results. We have seven years left in this decisive decade to make the massive progress necessary to reduce the environmental impact of film and TV production. Who are you working with and how are you holding yourself accountable?

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Harrison Ford Told 'Indiana Jones 5' Stunt Guys to 'Leave Me the F--- Alone' While on Horseback: 'I'm an Old Man' and 'Want to Look Like It'

Hannah Gadsby’s Disastrous ‘Pablo-matic’ Show at the Brooklyn Museum Has Some ‘Pablo-ms’ of Its Own

Dana Carvey Reveals Why He Wouldn't Let Robin Williams Make an Appearance in Iconic Church Lady 'SNL' Sketch

Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly Ready to Fully Dive Into This Less High-Profile Role to Regain Her Reputation

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad