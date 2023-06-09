Best Practices for Saying ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ to Live a Fulfilling Life

As business leaders, what we say “yes” and “no” to can alter the course of our professional and personal lives. Every “yes” we give and every “no” we give has an unintended consequence.

What we have to figure out, however, is when to say “yes” — and when to say “no,” so that we can function as our best selves in business and beyond. Knowing which opportunities to accept and which to turn down has been a challenge I’ve experienced while running my business. Over the years, I’ve adopted some best practices for myself on saying “yes” and saying “no” that other business leaders can use to inform their decisions.

Best Practices for Saying ‘Yes’

Saying “yes” can connect us to new opportunities and experiences. The trick, of course, is to say “yes” to the right things.

1. Consider Whether It’s a Resounding ‘Yes’

Generally, I’ve found that when I feel without a shadow of a doubt that I want to go for something, and I haven’t found any red flags, that means saying “yes” is the right call. I feel positive about what’s in front of me and have no hesitations about taking the leap. As you weigh your decision, sit with yourself and listen to what your mind and body tell you. You’ll know if the answer is a resounding “yes.”

2. Determine if Something Aligns With Your Mission

When evaluating an opportunity, determine if it aligns with your mission, be it personal or professional. Even if there are parts of the opportunity that you aren’t 100% on board with, if the bulk offers tangible benefits that help you advance your mission, that’s a good sign that you should say “yes.” Weigh the pros and cons and see which one comes out on top.

3. Ask Yourself If You’ll Be Able to Learn Something New

We are constantly learning new things, either intentionally or unintentionally. By actively seeking new things to learn, we can expand our horizons. Sometimes, saying "yes," such as accepting an invitation to go to a new conference or signing up for a course on sustainability, shows the people we work with and our customers that we are interested in evolving.

4. Remember That Change Can Be Good

Saying “yes” can change the stories of our professional or personal lives. Change can be difficult, but it can also be what we need to go outside our comfort zone and reach new, better heights. By saying “yes,” we indicate an openness to change that will benefit us in the long run, even if we might feel hesitant or uncomfortable about it. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, I didn’t want to hop on multiple Zoom calls weekly. But I was open to the idea that the world was changing — and I had to adapt accordingly.

5. Contemplate Being More Open-Minded

Open-mindedness is an important quality to cultivate. By being more open-minded, we can challenge our assumptions and actions and grow. Part of being open-minded involves being willing to compromise with those around us; it can mean putting other people or things before our own desires, which can show a willingness to collaborate and an admission that we don’t have all the answers.

Granted, being more open-minded doesn’t mean we should abandon ourselves. But it does give us some leeway to make positive transformations that we might not have made otherwise.

Best Practices for Saying ‘No’

By saying "no" to certain opportunities that come our way, we can make more room in our lives to pursue the things that are more significant priorities to us at that point in time.

1. Check In With Yourself About Doubts

Personally, I have a policy where if I don’t know whether I should pursue an opportunity, I take it to mean “no.” Before answering, check in with yourself about doubts. But be sure to distinguish doubts from fear. If every fiber of your being is screaming “yes,” but you’re afraid of taking the next step, that’s likely fear, not doubt about the opportunity itself.

Also, keep in mind that in some cases, saying “no” at the moment doesn’t mean you can’t say “yes” in the future.

2. Think About Whether a ‘No’ Will Allow for a Pause — Or Enable You to Assert Necessary Boundaries

Sometimes we need to pause to catch our breath in business and our personal lives. There are situations where saying “no” allows you to take a much-needed pause from something and saves you from pain down the line. What’s more, the essence of saying “no” is asserting a boundary. Giving “no” as an answer sets the boundaries you need in your life to thrive.

3. Figure Out If Turning Something Down Will Help You Get to Where You Want to Go Faster

Saying “no” is not a negative thing. In fact, often, it can help us get to where we want to go faster. You can say “no” to new opportunities and existing ones that you feel have run their course. Walking away from something that you have a gut feeling isn’t going to work or that you don’t think is working anymore can free you up to explore better possibilities.

4. Be Honest With Yourself About Your Bandwidth

Sometimes, as attractive as an option in front of us is, we won’t be able to make the most out of it if we don’t have the bandwidth for it. If you say “yes” to something you don’t have the time or energy for, you risk not putting your best foot forward — and burning bridges.

5. Evaluate Whether an Idea is Actually a Good One

Not every idea we have or that’s presented to us is good. Carefully evaluate whether the idea in question is actually a good one. If the idea seems like it’s missing key details or doesn’t make sense in the long term, it’s likely not worth pursuing.

Powerful Words

In our professional and personal lives, “yes” and “no” are powerful words. We shouldn’t use them flippantly. Instead, we should carefully weigh our decisions and then give an answer that’s most productive to where we are and where we want to go. “Yes” and “no” are the compass of our lives — and we need to use them wisely.