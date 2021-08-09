My Top 7 Best Practices for Cultivating Creativity

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

Warning: Before reading these best practices on creativity, I must warn you that there are side effects from reading this article that include: Reaching a new creative elevation, developing a numbness for naysayers and feeling a constant flow of new ideas. (Please discontinue reading this article if you are afraid to tap into new creative levels.)

I would like to share seven of my top best practices for igniting creativity. It’s important for creatives, as well as business and brand leaders, to develop a creative process that allows them to experience growth and non-complacency. Evolution will always be on the plate of entrepreneurs and business leaders. These practices can help clarify your craft, giving you the blueprint to create.

1. Remove Boundaries

I want you to be able to renounce any template that you have seen before and craft your unique blueprint of the future. It is important to not attempt to create within boundaries, because it becomes hard to think outside the box. Your task now is to open your journal and do the following:

1. Write down all the existing forces that you feel stunt your creativity.

2. Next, ask yourself why each one of these things stops you from creating.

3. Once you have examined each boundary, it is time to remove them.

4. One way to do this is to ask yourself if your creativity depends on any of the things you have listed. Likely, the answer is no.

By removing self-limiting beliefs, you will find yourself removing boundaries — and soon free to create.

2. Challenge Your Perception

Creatives need to clear out the barrier of perception. Think of perception as the voice reminiscent of “Oz behind the curtain.” You need to eliminate other’s perceptions of what you may see, feel or hear, and focus on creating what’s there in your view. So, to address perception, you must answer the following questions:

1. Define what creativity is to you.

2. Why do you consider this to be creative?

3. What makes your work different from others?

3. Fuse Passion and Action

This best practice is to motivate passion that sparks action. Having a passion for your work uplifts creativity. If a writer writes with no passion, then their words may not resonate with the reader. On the contrary, when there is passion interwoven within a creative piece, it can flame action within the reader or viewer — passion that could spur movements or influence an act of forgiveness. That’s the power of creativity. Consider doing the following:

Write down all the things you are passionate about. Your list is what you should build your creativity around. Your list of passions can also be used to guide your purpose in life.

4. Go Beyond Limitations

I feel like every creative process needs a strong voice, one that speaks magnitude within your work. When I write a book, I don’t just write it to be writing. When I enter my realm of creativity, I give myself no limits. This makes my works different and original.

Every creative being should strive to have no boundary lines within their creativity. Having this tenacity will strengthen your creative vocals — so that you speak to the world with more strength. To remove limitations to your creative process, I recommend that you stare into the mirror and recite the following phrases:

1. “My voice needs to be heard by others.”

2. “My creativity will change the world around me.”

3. “My creativity will speak for those who are not heard.”

4. “There is absolutely no limit to my creativity.”

5. Build Confidence with Vision and Focus

It is refreshing to discover something new, free and fulfilling. Let your creativity embody confidence, focus and vision. Today, I challenge you to make the decision to start a new project, perhaps one you’ve always wanted to pursue. Write down the vision for your project:

1. What do you want to create?

2. How do you want it to look, taste or feel?

3. You are free to create anything you wish.

6. Prioritize Organization

My philosophy is that organization is the key to success. Even as an ultimate creative, I have an organizational structure within my free-spirited madness. I never curb myself within my creativity, but I do try to stay cataloged so that my message is clear within my work. Being organized helps you see the whole playing field before the game begins. It doesn’t matter what project you are working on — having a prioritized method will always help with the flow of starting and finishing effectively.

This best practice prioritizes organization. Here are some calls to action:

Create a list of all the supplies you need to complete your project(s) and get those supplies. Find an area or create a workspace that is conducive to your creative workflow. This is now your sanctuary for creativity.

7. Mix It Up

Creativity can be used within everything you do. When you are setting up your business, you can be super creative. Mixing up your environment and workspace ensures you learn to establish a conducive environment that facilitates creativity. Here are some concluding tips:

Fix up your sanctuary for creativity. Add things on the walls that make your spirit feel free. Write a list of things you think would make the world a better place. Now add those things to your creative projects — in a creative way.

As creatives, we need to constantly cultivate practices that enhance our perception and sharpen our skills. Use these practices to spark creativity.