Six Audiences Cannabis-Related Content May Be Missing

Imagine the kind of person who would read this article: “No cannabis emoji? No problem. Here are 11 Stealth Emojis You Can Use for Weed.”

Overthinking aside, the first image that pops into your head is probably something like this: a millennial man sitting on his couch where he gets high (recreationally) at least three times a week.

Since its publication in 2021, the aforementioned article has consistently been the most-viewed story on GreenState.com, the cannabis publication I write for and edit. And while most of our readers are men aged 25 to 35, 30 percent of our audience is female, 18 percent are seniors, and 3 percent are interested in fitness. And many of our readers are using cannabis for medicinal, not recreational, purposes.

Data tells us the number of non-traditional cannabis consumers is growing. Demographics historically disinterested in weed are increasingly reading cannabis articles and consuming cannabis products, which is hardly surprising since 50 percent of Americans say they’ve tried it.

What this means is cannabis publications that are still writing exclusively for the “stoner stereotype” are missing out on a lot of potential readers.

Let’s look at six new audiences you could be writing for, too.

1. Moms

A 2020 survey showed moms were increasing their cannabis use at double the rate of other surveyed groups during the pandemic and numerous blogs and social accounts have sprouted up in recent years supporting mothers specifically who use cannabis.

2. Older adults

People aged 55 and above are one of the fastest-growing cannabis consumer demographics, specifically for medical marijuana.

And there's a whole other demographic that comes in tandem with the 65+ community—their kids. Many millennials and Gen Zers are trying to convince their parents to use cannabis medicinally. Articles like "How to Talk to Your Parents About Cannabis" could be useful to them.

3. The Religiously Affiliated

More religiously affiliated people approve of cannabis legalization now more than ever, and over ten religious organizations have released statements condoning medical marijuana. Still, many religious leaders consider the use of cannabis a sin.

We know that nearly half the country has used cannabis before, and we know that 70 to 80 percent of the country identifies with a religion, so it seems only right that cannabis publications focus more reporting on how religious organizations are wrestling with this issue.

4. Athletes

A lot of cannabis brands targeted at athletes have surfaced in recent years, and it’s hardly a surprise. Athletes have been some of the biggest supporters of cannabis legalization (talk about breaking the stoner stereotype). Content around athlete-friendly CBD and what cannabis products might make you fail a drug test can serve this audience.

5. The Curious Skeptics

One of our most-read articles on GreenState is headlined “Why does CBD make me feel high?” One reason for its popularity, I think, is that there is a swath of people out there who are interested in cannabis but are not convinced of its legitimacy. These readers want content that wrestles with the big questions. They want writers who address nuances and are not afraid to dive into the details.

For these readers, it is doubly important to position yourself as a reliable narrator. Don't shy away from tough questions and cover news that threatens the industry as thoroughly as positive news.

6. Beginners

Any cannabis publication should cover breakthroughs in medical marijuana and industry trends. But bear in mind that many readers will be new to the industry, and therefore likely looking for answers to basic questions. Simple, evergreen topics like “What is a Cannabis Vape Cartridge?” and “What to Do if You’re Too High” have made for some of GreenState’s most-viewed articles.

The best way to diversify content will look different for every publication. The point is that as the industry evolves, so too must its journalism. Look at the data, see what demographics you’ve been missing, and keep those audiences reading your content by covering stories that matter to them.