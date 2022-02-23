How to Approach Crafting Pitches for Press Coverage

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers.

When it comes to spreading the word about you and your initiatives, it’s not just about having relationships with the press. There’s a comprehensive approach to ensuring your stories and announcements make their way into the hands of the right reporters, editors and other media decision-makers.

This is a process that takes time — as it should. Reporters and editors want pitches that are not just appropriate for their audiences but tailored to their own needs, beats and preferences. Based on my experience as a celebrity publicist and founder of a PR firm, I’m going to share with you the process that we use at my agency for securing media wins for our clients that other professionals might find helpful.

Industry Research

To start, I recommend researching emerging trends and talking points that you can latch onto. Just as the 24/7 news cycle is ever-changing, reporters’ and editors’ preferences are as dynamic. At my agency, we use proprietary databases and research tools to uncover new data, story coverage opportunities and trending topics that our clients should be considering associating with. However, there are tools available to everyone like Buzz Sumo, SEM Rush, as well as several brand monitoring technologies. After you have compiled pertinent data, review and determine ways the products, services and announcements you’re pitching could add value to the conversation.

Story Development

This is where you’ll want to review your product road map and upcoming announcements against the data you have just gathered. You can then determine which developments and announcements would appeal best to journalists and editors based on their current needs and how they could be related to the news cycle or current events or reports.

Topic Research

For each topic you move forward with, conduct research into how the topic is currently being covered and talked about by pertinent media outlets, as well as assess current topic headlines. Based on this information, look into ways to offer fresh angles and items of interest. Compile data and statistics that help support the topic.

Gather Media Contacts

Based on the topic research, identify who your potential contacts might be. At my firm, for instance, we gather 15-20 reporters we feel are the best fit for the topics we would be pitching and determine the likelihood those contacts would be most apt to pick up the pitch. When organizing this list, I recommend weighing the following factors:

• The Contact’s Writing Style: Reporters often take different approaches, tones and styles in the way they report. A finance company, for example, that is looking to position itself as fun and hip may find more value in associating with reporters who embody a similar writing style or media personality than those who are more traditional in the way they write.

• The Contact’s Beat: Look to see whether the contact reports on the specific areas and sectors your business is active in. Ideally, the contact’s beat, or reporting focus and specialty, should match up with the topic or news area you are pitching, as that contact would have the knowledge and experience necessary to appreciate the value of your news and report on it at a quality level. Naturally, the more specific the contact’s beat the better. For example, a reporter who covers the healthcare technology sector would be a better fit for a healthcare app startup than a reporter who covers technology developments at large.

• The Frequency at Which the Contact Publishes: Consider writers who publish content consistently higher in priority than those who publish infrequently or occasionally, as they tend to be searching for more immediate story opportunities. However, reporters and freelancers who have strong or developing connections with client-appropriate periodicals and magazines can also be a great fit.

Crafting the Pitch

With your research and contact list in hand, you can then create what we call a pitch thesis, which is then used as the basis of your reporter pitches. The pitch thesis serves as the general template for the reporter-specific pitches you ultimately send out and will include the main details of the story you have agreed to move forward with, as well as company information and contact information. The way you approach drafting the pitch thesis will depend on your research, the finalized list of contacts you will be targeting and how members of the media are covering the types of topics you are exploring.

Customize the Pitch

From your pitch thesis, you can then develop the actual pitches you send to each reporter and media contact. Naturally, a one-size-fits-all pitch will not be enough to get noticed; each one must be customized to your target writers or other media contacts.

At my agency, we usually have enough data on reporter email open rates and email link clicks within the first five to 10 days of sending our pitches to assess how reporters are responding. I suggest using a mail tracking system to keep track of how many people open your pitch and how many people click on various elements in the pitch.

Ideally, one or more reporters will respond to your pitch, report on it and publish content centered around the pitch. However, there are times when we have needed to rework and restructure our approach if reporters are neither opening pitch emails nor engaging with the links inside them. In these scenarios, first, re-analyze the topic and pitch to see if it is newsworthy in its current form. If you believe strongly in the topic’s newsworthiness, explore whether it would make sense to approach the story from a different angle and conduct further research into possible options and alternative data points.

In my experience, I have seen several clients earn coverage by making key tweaks and changes to their pitches. The pitching process needs to be flexible, as the stories and angles we initially consider could end up changing to accommodate dynamic news trends and reporters’ needs.