4 Ways GameFi and P2E Could Modernize the Gaming Industry

The internet has gone through a massive transformation since its early days. Millennials like myself have had a front-row seat as websites evolved from simple text to the data-driven powerhouses of today. One of the biggest and most robust industries that boomed through this evolution has been gaming and esports.

There are countless addictive and brilliant games out there, with several new multiplayer and community-based online games launching every year. However, this has introduced a downside: Gamers spend countless hours and dollars unlocking exclusive features, microtransactions, DLCs and more — all without being given a chance to earn in return.

But this might just be about to change with the rise of a new generation of the internet — Web3. According to findings from Business Research Insights, the global GameFi market is expected to increase to $38 billion by 2028.

In my experience developing an upcoming gaming platform, Open League, that allows for ownership of in-game assets, I’ve seen how Web3 models have the potential to modernize the industry. Having observed the internet’s evolution, I foresee that GameFi and play-to-earn (P2E) games could impact the gaming industry because they combine the two things that younger generations desire the most: freedom and the means to define their own lifestyle.

While GameFi and P2E are still in their infancy, I believe they could play a unique role in modernizing the gaming market. Here’s my take on four ways I see GameFi and P2E influencing the evolution of the gaming industry:

A Renewed Focus on Players

Players are one of the main contributors that make or break a game’s success, so why shouldn’t they be rewarded? P2E models aim to solve this issue.

Axie Infinity is one of the most popular Web3/P2E games currently on the market. At its height, characters within the game were selling for as much as 300 ETH ($600,000 at the time). This not only provided an entirely new stream of income for players, but it changed how people across the globe played.

P2E Revenue Models

Players want to feel like an important part of the game; many contribute hours daily. If players are to be fairly rewarded for the time spent online, the traditional method of playing to win may no longer be sufficient. Instead, gamers are becoming attracted to what GameFi projects offer — a unique play-to-earn model that provides economic incentives to users while allowing players to own a piece of what they worked so hard for.

The GameFi approach aims to bring value to the lives of gamers that expands beyond the games themselves. Usually, rewards come in the form of in-game cryptocurrency or NFTs.

In Web2 gaming, success is usually derived from two main factors: game developers and game players. However, the GameFi economy has a more diverse variety of stakeholders. The P2E system thrives on creators, builders, collectors and investors. The investors might not participate in the actual games themselves, but they represent the financial backbone of any successful P2E game.

Ownership of In-Game Assets

Traditional gaming frameworks allow players to obtain items but said items usually hold no intrinsic value and players do not have ownership of what they earn. In Web2 gaming, players might earn points, weapons and other rewards, but these earnings lack monetary value. For players, it’s a great way to have fun, spend time with friends and enjoy the thrill of victory while also sharpening their gaming skills.

In addition to offering all the fun of Web2 gaming, GameFi goes beyond and allows users to own what they earn. This has changed the gaming framework to player-as-owner instead of player-as-consumer. This is made possible through blockchain technology and what it introduces — NFTs and cryptocurrency. NFTs allow complete ownership so that players can buy, sell or trade all different kinds of in-game assets, characters and more.

DeFi Incentives

Many GameFi ventures offer additional incentives such as yield farming, liquidity mining and staking. All three are great ways for players to earn returns and generate a passive income. As GameFi and DeFi mature individually, I believe the overlapping space between them could experience growth.

Modernizing the Gaming Industry

For years, gamers have been looking for ways to monetize the time they spend online. Some choose to organize gaming tournaments, which typically only reward a small percentage of participants. Others rely on live streaming and sponsorships. Now, GameFi could provide every player with the chance to capitalize on their gaming prowess — no more relying on the number of followers you have to make your gaming dreams come true.

Players are eager to see themselves as an important voice in the gaming industry. Will P2E games have a sustainable future? Will it grow to the market size that the experts predict? Only time will tell. Until then, I’m going to play and earn.