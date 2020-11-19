Meet Six Leaders From the Rolling Stone Culture Council

More than 50 years ago, Rolling Stone became the voice of a generation, and it continues to set trends and spark new ideas in the 21st century. The new Rolling Stone Culture Council is an invitation-only community that connects influencers, tastemakers and innovators from the music, entertainment, technology, food, beverage and cannabis industries. Council members are creative leaders who are breaking new ground in their fields and defining culture for future generations.

Get to know six of the founding members of the Rolling Stone Culture Council, and find out more about becoming a member.

An experienced product designer and entrepreneur with multiple startups under his belt, Marcus Cobb launched Jammber with a mission to solve a long-standing problem in the music and entertainment industries, benefiting both creatives and companies. Jammber is a distributed payment platform that provides creative teams and collaborators tools to simplify splitting and sharing income across revenue streams.

At the age of 21, the Las Vegas Review Journal called Marcus a computer prodigy to watch. Not long after, Microsoft Consulting Services recruited him to lead an innovative technologies team. Marcus went on to start or help start more than a dozen companies. He is a board member on the Illinois Technology Foundation, as well as an amateur songwriter and musician.

Nina Faulhaber, Co-Founder, and Meg He, Co-Founder, ADAY

Nina Faulhaber and Meg He met while working as analysts at Goldman Sachs in London and moved to New York City together to start ADAY, a direct-to-consumer fashion brand with a focus on sustainability and conscious consumption. ADAY’s mission is to help customers “do more with less,” creating a capsule wardrobe with versatile, minimalist staples that can be worn to both the gym and the office.

Nina is originally from Frankfurt and earned a B.S. in business administration from European Business School Oestrich-Winkel. After her time at Goldman Sachs, she worked with early-stage e-commerce, consumer internet and SaaS businesses at Index Ventures. Nina declined a spot at Harvard Business School to launch ADAY.

Born in Beijing and raised in the UK, Meg holds a BA from Oxford University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Her background is in business, investing and technology, and she led marketing and growth initiatives at Poshmark and Goldman Sachs. Meg is an advocate for initiatives related to cultural diversity (particularly LGBTQ+) and women in tech.

Ryan Star, Co-Founder/CEO, Stationhead

Singer-songwriter Ryan Star — called the “alt-rock Frank Ocean” by Paper Magazine — co-founded the mobile app Stationhead as a response to the challenges he faced as an independent musician.

Stationhead aims to democratize and personalize the streaming radio experience. Any user can become a DJ, playing music, hosting live talk shows with guests and recording broadcasts for on-demand playback. Without traditional gatekeepers, hosts can monetize shows and stream music via Spotify or Apple Music playlists without the risk of copyright infringement.

Ryan was 14 years old when he started his first band, Stage, with whom he recorded several albums. His career as a solo artist got a boost when he was a contestant on the second season of the CBS reality show, Rock Star. Ryan’s music has been featured in hit TV shows and movies.

Pokin Yeung, Founder & CEO, Absolute Games

Pokin Yeung is a serial startup founder who has lived in four countries, including her native Canada and the U.S. In 2013, she founded Absolute Games, a social games developer with titles — including Absolute Bingo and Abradoodle Bingo — available across all platforms. Penn National Gaming acquired the company in 2018.

Pokin had a background in consumer packaged goods before making the transition into tech. She worked as a product manager at L’Oreal Canada, then launched GeckoGo, a travel website and winner of the 2009 Facebook fbFund incubator program, that was later acquired by Bootsnall. Pokin holds a BBA in marketing from Simon Fraser University.

Ricardo Baca is a veteran journalist and cannabist futurist who is considered to be the world’s first marijuana editor. After more than a decade as a music critic and entertainment editor at The Denver Post, he launched the news vertical The Cannabist at the end of 2013, just before Colorado became one of the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana.

In 2016, Ricardo started Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency, which provides PR, thought leadership, and content and social media marketing for businesses in highly regulated industries, such as cannabis, real estate and healthcare. As an expert in cannabis, drug policy and media issues, he is often featured in news outlets including the New York Times, BBC and NPR.