Meet Six Founding Members of the Rolling Stone Culture Council

Tiara Hargrave, EVP/GM of Alamo Records

Tiara Hargrave is a marketing strategist and music business executive with a gift for building meaningful relationships with artists, brands and teams. As EVP/GM of Alamo Records in New York, she directs all of the label’s day-to-day operations. Alamo, founded by music industry veteran Todd Moscowitz in 2016, features a roster of young, up-and-coming talent.

Before joining Alamo, Tiara was the Director of Publicity at Columbia Records, and she has worked with industry leaders such as Universal Music, Bad Boy Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment.

A native of Baltimore, Tiara graduated from Howard University with a B.A. in journalism.

Codie Sanchez, Founder, Codie Ventures LLC

A self-proclaimed “reformed journalist, turned institutional investor,” Codie Sanchez is an entrepreneur and the managing director and partner at Entourage Effect Capital, a private equity firm specializing in the legalized cannabis industry.

She made the transition to EEC after a successful career in traditional finance, working in the U.S. and Latin America in roles at Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, State Street and First Trust.

Codie advocates for investing in the emerging cannabis industry as a way to create generational wealth, spark societal change and pursue projects that are both profitable and purposeful. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from Arizona State University, an MBA from Georgetown University and a PhD from Fundação Getulio Vargas. Codie publishes a newsletter called Contrarian Thinking about entrepreneurship, investing and wealth building.

Cecile Lee, CEO, Trendalytics

Less than a year ago, Cecile (Cece) Lee got an offer to become the CEO of Trendalytics. At the time, Cece – vice president of revenue and growth at the company – said that the position was pitched as tough and thankless, with discouraging odds of success. Or as she saw it, “too good an opportunity to pass up.”

Trendalytics is a subscription-based analytics platform that aggregates and dissects predictive data to help retailers track trends and make profitable decisions. As VP of revenue and growth, she was in charge of doubling business and personnel in the company and quadrupling the efficiency of individuals on her team.

Cece has 10 years of retail expertise in buying, planning and merchandising, including in roles at Target, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. She earned a B.A. in economics and government from Cornell University.

Domenic Rom, CEO/Founder, WT Consulting

Domenic Rom is a movie and television industry executive with nearly four decades of experience in operations, post-production, sales and VFX management. He joined DuArt Film Labs as a colorist in 1984, and over the course of 16 years, worked his way up to executive vice president of the company.

Domenic went on to take executive leadership roles at Sekani, Technicolor, Deluxe, Encore and Company 3 before founding his own company, WT Consulting, in 2019.

WT Consulting is a full-service firm based in New York City that helps post-production companies “grow into post-production powerhouses” with a focus on workflow, management training and archive mastering in film and digital formats.

Steven Galanis, CEO, Cameo

Steven Galanis founded his trendsetting company, Cameo, on a simple premise. What if you could pay for a celebrity – a favorite athlete, actor, musician or reality TV personality – to record a personalized video shoutout for you or a friend?

Steven and his co-founders launched the company in 2017 with one professional football player on board, and since then, Cameo has partnered with tens of thousands of celebrities to deliver customized video messages to fans around the world.

Before starting Cameo, Steven worked as a trader, investor, film producer and account executive. He has been named one of “Hollywood’s Top Innovators” by The Hollywood Reporter, and Cameo made Fast Company’s list of The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2020. Steven holds a B.A. in history from Duke University.

Salim Holder, Co-Founder/CEO, 4th Ave Market

Salim Holder founded 4th Ave Market in 2018 with a vision of combining culture, content and commerce in service of the Black community.

4th Ave Market — named in honor of the Birmingham, Alabama commercial district developed by Black business owners during Jim Crow segregation — is the largest Black-owned beauty and hair e-commerce platform in the US. The company strives to create a simple and mutually beneficial shopping experience, providing Black entrepreneurs with a popular retail platform, giving barbers, stylists and influencers opportunities to monetize their recommendations, and offering customers a way to shop at prices lower than traditional retailers.

Salim’s experience as a brand manager and digital marketing specialist for brands such as Jameson Irish Whiskey, Vagisil and Kotex have helped him drive growth for 4th Ave Market. He has a B.S. in marketing from Hampton University and an MBA from the University of Rochester.