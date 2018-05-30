Watch Miranda Lambert's Joyous 'Keeper of the Flame' Video

Miranda Lambert's current single "Keeper of the Flame" and its just-released video, filmed and directed by Trey Fanjoy, offer a glimpse of the singer's on- and off-stage life, with live concert footage capturing the song's performance at several venues. The clip's real stars may be Lambert's fervent fans, seen throughout carrying handmade signs and cheering her on as she takes the stage.

The fourth single from the million-selling double LP The Weight of These Wings, "Keeper of the Flame" shared its name with the 2016 tour that preceded Lambert's Highway Vagabond trek. The tune, penned by Lambert with Liz Rose and Natalie Hemby, celebrates Lambert's frequent musical nods to the artists whose trailblazing musical efforts have informed the material on her six studio albums since her 2003 major-label debut Kerosene.