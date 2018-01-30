Watch Lee Ann Womack's Disquieting 'All the Trouble' Video

Lee Ann Womack braces herself for an oncoming storm of emotional turmoil in the just-released clip for "All the Trouble," a brooding standout from her most recent LP, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone.

Alone in an expansive, furniture-less home, save for a single chair and a nearby table with a flickering lamp, Womack sits against the broad view of a faraway skyline (presumably L.A.). Shadows filling the room give the whole thing a neo-noir quality and an air of mystery that builds as the singer walks around the room, dials a rotary phone and belts the song's pleading lyrics with abandon. As the wind picks up, Womack ventures outside and the mystery is further heightened by the presence of a pickup truck driven by a shadowy figure. Womack seems to directly address the guy behind the wheel as she sings, "If you've got some good news, just give me a chance / if you've got some good love, just put it in my hands."

Womack's The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone returned the singer to her home state of Texas to record last year at Houston's legendary SugarHill studios. "I wanted to make music that I loved, music that has been a part of my life since I was a little girl," she told Rolling Stone Country, adding of the Lone Star state, "You have everything from George Jones to Janis Joplin. All of that is in the soil there."