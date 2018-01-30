Watch Lee Ann Womack's Disquieting 'All the Trouble' Video

Lee Ann Womack braces herself for an oncoming storm of emotional turmoil in the just-released clip for "All the Trouble," a brooding standout from her most recent LP, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone.
Alone in an expansive, furniture-less home, save for a single chair and a nearby table with a flickering lamp, Womack sits against the broad view of a faraway skyline (presumably L.A.). Shadows filling the room give the whole thing a neo-noir quality and an air of mystery that builds as the singer walks around the room, dials a rotary phone and belts the song's pleading lyrics with abandon. As the wind picks up, Womack ventures outside and the mystery is further heightened by the presence of a pickup truck driven by a shadowy figure. Womack seems to directly address the guy behind the wheel as she sings, "If you've got some good news, just give me a chance / if you've got some good love, just put it in my hands."
Womack's The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone returned the singer to her home state of Texas to record last year at Houston's legendary SugarHill studios. "I wanted to make music that I loved, music that has been a part of my life since I was a little girl," she told Rolling Stone Country, adding of the Lone Star state, "You have everything from George Jones to Janis Joplin. All of that is in the soil there."
Next week, Womack joins John Prine, Buddy Miller, Brandi Carlile, Patty Griffin, Richard Thompson and many more on the 11th annual Cayamo cruise from