Watch Brandi Carlile Sing Mournful New 'Whatever You Do' at Studio A

Failures, imperfections, and forgiveness are at the heart of "Whatever You Do," an aching new song from Brandi Carlile that was released today with a live video filmed at Nashville's RCA Studio A.

Beginning with the stunning "The Joke," which Rolling Stone Country named one of the 25 best songs of 2017, Carlile has been slowly revealing tracks from her upcoming LP By the Way, I Forgive You. "Whatever You Do" follows "The Joke" in building into a wailing crescendo, with Carlile's delivery – brittle in the early bars, with acoustic guitar her only accompaniment on the opening verse – simmering until Paul Buckmaster's string arrangement helps ratchet up the intensity.

Shot in black and white, the video for "Whatever You Do" was recorded in the same studio where Carlile cut the album, with the help of Grammy-winning country producer Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings. By the Way, I Forgive You was one of the final projects that Buckmaster, known for his work with Elton John and the Rolling Stones, completed before his death last November.

Carlile will perform on the Cayamo Cruise beginning February 4th, which wraps up shortly before By the Way, I Forgive You gets released on the 16th via Low Country Sound, Cobb's imprint for Elektra Records. Her North American tour kicks off March 3rd in Vancouver, British Columbia.