Margo Price: Country Singer-Songwriter Smokes Pot, Gives Backstage Tour

Margo Price is a rare country music phenomenon. Her set during the recent Governors Ball in New York was nothing short of a honky-tonk barnburner, riling up the crowd with songs off last year's excellent All American Made. During stomper "Hurtin' (On the Bottle)," she even worked in verses from "Whiskey River," and Merle Haggard's "I Think I'll Just Stay Here and Drink." Price eventually put down her guitar and got behind a second drum kit, pounding away through an intrepid, psychedelic rock excursion, a hint perhaps of where she will next take her sound.

Afterward, the Nashville singer welcome Rolling Stone's cameras backstage, where she gave us an anything-goes tour of her bus.